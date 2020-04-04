Joe Biden is officially looking for a running mate





Joe Biden stated Friday evening that he has spoken to Bernie Sanders to tell him he used to be beginning the vetting procedure for a running mate, announcing he sought after to provide his rival complex understand in order to not seem “presumptuous.”

It used to be the primary time he has publicly stated non-public conversations along with his simplest ultimate rival within the Democratic number one race.

“I am in the process and I’ve actually had this discussion with Bernie because he’s a friend,” Biden stated all the way through a digital fundraiser. “We’re competitors. He’s a friend. I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous, but you have to start now deciding who you’re going to have background checks done on as potential vice presidential candidates.”

Biden holds a just about insurmountable lead in delegates, however with many states delaying elections on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Sanders has signaled he isn’t making plans to drop out of the race but. Biden stated he’s most probably going to begin the method of vetting running pals in mid-April.

The Sanders marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The fundraiser used to be hosted by means of Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft Corp., and his spouse, Kathy Surace-Smith, the senior vp of Nanostring Technologies Inc. The match used to be live-streamed, and the Biden marketing campaign stated 181 folks attended.

