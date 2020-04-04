How to Watch Louis C.K.’s New Standup Special ‘Sincerely Louis C.Okay.’

Comedian Louis C.Okay. unveils a brand new comedy particular Saturday via his site, marking his first liberate since 5 ladies made sexual misconduct allegations towards him all through the #MeToo motion.

C.Okay. alerted fanatics that the particular, titled Sincerely Louis C.Okay., was once available to buy by the use of his site’s electronic mail checklist. Fans can get right of entry to the particular to movement or obtain via his site for $7.99.

In the e-mail despatched out, he wrote about the usage of laughter as a coping mechanism in occasions of duress.

“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world. One kind needs to laugh when things get s—ty. In fact, the s—tier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in The [sic] midst of it and often directly in its face,” he wrote. “The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious And [sic] painful things the respect and the silence due to them.”

He additionally stated: “Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help. For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this s–tty s–tty time,” he wrote.

C.Okay. starts his particular by means of referencing the allegations. “Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?” he asks the target audience. “Wait until they see those pictures of me in black-face,” he jokes.

He additionally addresses the accusations extra at once towards the tip of the particular. “If you ever ask somebody, ‘May I j–k off in front of you,’ and they say, ‘Yes,’ just say, ‘Are you sure?’ that’s the first part,” he says. “And then, if they say, ‘Yes,’ just don’t f—ing do it.”

In November 2017, The New York Times reported that 5 ladies accused C.Okay. of sexual misconduct. Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov stated that C.Okay. masturbated in entrance of them all through a 2002 comedy competition after a display. Comedian Rebecca Corry stated that he requested her if he may masturbate in entrance of her whilst filming a pilot in 2005. Abby Schachner stated that she may listen the comedian masturbating when she known as to invite him to a display in 2003.

The following day, C.Okay. showed the allegations in a remark. “These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d**k isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them,” he wrote.

C.Okay. or his rep didn’t straight away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark Saturday.

Some comedians tweeted pleasure about C.K.’s go back.

I’m simply going to say it. Louis CK’s new particular is… superior!

— Ari Mannis (@arimannis) April 4, 2020

Other comics, alternatively, expressed their disapproval of the comic’s comeback.

Louis CK freeing a unique when nobody can go away the room feels lovely on emblem TBH

— Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 4, 2020

Super excited for actually somebody instead of Louis CK to liberate a stand-up particular.

— Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) April 4, 2020