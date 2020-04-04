Here Are the Networks Who Are Releasing Free Content Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

With a big majority of Americans beneath orders to keep at house to assist comprise the unfold of the COVID-19 pandemic, tv and video streaming services and products have begun to be offering unfastened programming to support assist supply much-needed leisure.

Popular top class cable outlet HBO started providing virtually 500 hours of unfastened content material on Friday thru their HBO Now and HBO Go apps. Although the content material does now not come with some contemporary hits like Game of Thrones or Westworld, audience will have to be ready to see a big selection of content material they might in most cases have to pay for.

The community is selling the effort with the hashtag #KeepHomeBoxOffice. It isn’t transparent how lengthy the unfastened content material will likely be to be had, with the community handiest indicating it could be for a “limited time,” in accordance to Variety.

Newsweek reached out to HBO for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Demand for tv and streaming leisure has a great deal larger due to thousands and thousands of Americans being beneath govt orders to keep house throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty

AMC Networks also are providing a collection of unfastened content material to entertain thousands and thousands of Americans who at the moment are making an attempt to assist comprise the virus via hardly venturing outdoor. A collection of content material most often handiest obtainable with cable or a streaming subscription is being presented via AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and streaming provider Sundance Now.

The corporate has branded their unfastened content material marketing campaign with the slogan “We’re With You” and several other actors who seem on well-liked AMC Networks displays having recorded do-it-yourself advertisements selling the be offering.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can—which is, to entertain people,” mentioned AMC Networks President Sarah Barnett in a remark. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

The CBS All Access streaming provider could also be providing a longer unfastened trial of 60 days, with well-liked content material like Star Trek: Picard now to be had. The be offering is to be had to audience who get started a tribulation the use of the coupon code “GIFT” after which input the further code “ENJOY” into the “Subscription & Billing” phase on the CBS web page after an account has been created. If the trial isn’t ended earlier than it expires, charges for the provider get started at $5.99 per thirty days.

Amazon Prime Video is extending a collection of kid-friendly content material this is in most cases handiest to be had to Prime subscribers to all consumers who’ve signed up for a unfastened Amazon account. The corporate additionally gives a 30-day unfastened trial of the complete streaming provider.

Other streaming services and products that provide unfastened trials for many who have now not already had one come with Netflix and Hulu, either one of which offer 30-day trials, in conjunction with Disney+, which gives a 7-day trial.

Roku customers even have get right of entry to to prolonged 30-day trials of greater than 20 top class channels together with Showtime throughout the pandemic, which the corporate is selling beneath the slogan “Home Together.” Like the different trials, audience will want to cancel earlier than the trial ends to keep away from being charged.

While there is not any scarcity of programming these days to be had, audience hoping to see new episodes in their favourite displays can have an extended than standard wait forward of them. Production has been close down on necessarily all scripted tv displays and flicks due to the pandemic.