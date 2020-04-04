Goldberg to Take on Braun Strowman Tonight

The first evening of WrestleMania 36has begun and it’s going to be one to take into account because the WWE places on its largest display with out an target audience.

The present coronavirus pandemic has compelled WWE to transfer the “Showcase of the Immortals” to two nights and to dangle it in its Performance Center in Orlando – in conjunction with different undisclosed places.

WWE introduced the lineup for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 all through its Kickoff display with the highest two fits being the Universal and RAW Women’s Championship bouts.

Becky Lynch, a 12 months from profitable each the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships, will now have the struggle of her existence towards former NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler.

Baszler made her presence felt a couple of months in the past when she attacked Lynch and bit her neck, however the “Submission Magician” has taken out the entire RAW Women’s department on her means to getting a identify shot.

On the opposite aspect, what used to be at the start a place for Roman Reigns, Goldberg will now take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. Goldberg gained the identify from “The Fiend” on the Super Showdown match in February, however Roman pulled himself out of the fit as a result of considerations in regards to the coronavirus.

Can Strowman win the identify that has eluded him such a lot of instances on such quick realize?

Here’s the showed record of fits for this night:

Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn (c) – Intercontinental Championship MatchKabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross – Women’s Tag Team Championship MatchMorrison (c) vs Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Uso – SmackDown Tag Team Match Ladder MatchKevin Owens vs Seth RollinsBecky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler – RAW Women’s Championship MatchElias vs King CorbinAJ Styles vs The UndertakerGoldberg (c) vs Strowman – WWE Universal Championship Match

WWE introduced two extra fits on Saturday to upload to the WrestleMania card. The first is a singles bout between Drew Gulak and Cesaro. Gulak has aligned himself with Daniel Bryan to move up towards Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura so it used to be an issue of time prior to those two would collide.

Can the previous Cruiserweight Champion get his first victory on the “grandest stage of them all”?

The different is a fit between Liz Morgan and Natalya. These two should not have a large number of historical past in combination, however each women have been in the newest Elimination Chamber and whoever wins can use that momentum to vie for a RAW Women’s Championship alternative after WrestleMania.

It wasn’t showed which days they’re going to fall on, however it is most likely considered one of every can be on the kickoff displays.

So much is predicted to move down this night and there is also a identify alternate or two. Here’s the whole lot that came about on the primary evening of WrestleMania 36.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 NIGHT 1 RESULTS

Drew Gulak vs Cesaro – Kickoff Show Match

Cesaro wins by the use of pinfall after an Airplane Spin on his shoulders