Friday Jackpot was $121 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 04/03/20 was for $121 million, and the drawing has been held Friday evening. Here are the numbers.

First Five: 24-38-44-57-58Mega Ball: 17Megaplier: 4x

Friday evening’s 04/03/20 jackpot is $121 million, with a cash-value choice of $96.7 million. The overall jackpot may have higher relying at the collection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Tuesday (03/31/20) for the $113 million jackpot have been: 08-17-51-57-70 with a Mega Ball of 02. The Megaplier was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, nor was there price ticket offered that matched the primary 5 white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million.

There have been 10 tickets offered national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. One of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings price $40,000.

Mega Millions is considered one of two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from a couple of states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery sport is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday evening, and it’s considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in step with line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, talk over with its website online.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $20 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website online for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Friday evening we will be able to submit the Mega Millions 04/03/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL