Family Members Pay Tribute to RFK’s Missing Granddaughter and Her Son, As Search Turns to Recovery

A seek for two participants of the Kennedy circle of relatives has now grew to become from a rescue to restoration project on Saturday, after the pair have been reported lacking greater than 24 hours previous. Meanwhile, kin paid tributes to the 2 on social media.

According to CNN, Maeve Kennedy McKean and her eight-year outdated son Gideon have been closing observed on Thursday night time. McKean is a granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

David McKean, Maeve’s husband, advised The Washington Post that his spouse and son went lacking after moving into a canoe to get a ball that had long past into the water on their waterfront assets in Annapolis, Maryland.

“This was a difficult case, and even more difficult to make the decision to suspend the search,” Commander Matthew Fine, deputy sector commander and lively seek suspension authority at Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command heart, advised CNN. “Our crews and partners did everything they could to find them. We’ve kept the family informed at every step during the search, and our thoughts are with them tonight.”

McKean’s mom, former Maryland Lt. Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, introduced that the quest efforts had grew to become from rescue to restoration and remembered her daughter and grandson. “My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world,” she mentioned in a observation to CNN. “My family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss.”

David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and circle of relatives attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

Mike Pont/Getty

David McKean paid tribute to each Maeve and Gideon in a Facebook publish, writing about his son’s bravery and adulthood. “Gideon was 8, but he may as well have been 38. He was deeply compassionate, declining to sing children’s songs if they contained a hint of animals or people being treated cruelly,” he wrote. “I used to marvel at him as a toddler and worry that he was too perfect to exist in this world. It seems to me now that he was.”

“Maeve turned 40 in November, and she was my everything. She was my best friend and my soulmate. I have already thought many times over today that I need to remember to tell Maeve about something that’s happening. I am terrified by the idea that this will fade over time,” he wrote. “She was the brightest light I have ever known.”

Congressman Joe Kennedy III, any other grandchild of Robert F. Kennedy, tweeted about McKean and her son. “We love you Maeve. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight,” he tweeted.

