Famed Chef José Andrés Promises Doctors and Nurses Will Eat Free at His Restaurants for a Year

Celebrity chef José Andrés has promised that energetic docs and nurses will dine unfastened for the remainder of the 12 months at his eating places after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Andrés took to Twitter to make the be offering, noting that his folks and different participants of his circle of relatives were well being care employees. The chef introduced on March 15 that the pandemic had pressured his greater than 30 eating places to close down, even if he mentioned some would “transform into Community Kitchens to offer to-go lunches for those who need a meal.”

“This is my promise! My mom and dad, and uncle, and godmother were nurses, doctors, pharmacist! When I reopen my restaurants, I hope I will, every active Doctor and Nurse will eat for free for the rest of the year! Thankful #HeroesOfCovid19,” Andrés tweeted past due Thursday evening.

It isn’t transparent whether or not Andrés used to be regarding the rest of 2020, or whichever 12 months the pandemic ends. Medical professionals have predicted the pandemic may remaining 18 months, extending smartly into 2021.

Newsweek reached out to Think Food Group, the eating place corporate owned by means of Andrés, for further main points however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Chef José Andrés speaks to newshounds outdoor one in every of his Washington, D.C. eating places on March 17, 2020, after it used to be transformed to supply to-go foods based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Andrés shaped nonprofit World Central Kitchen in 2010 to supply humanitarian meals help based on Haiti’s devastating earthquake. The group has additionally supplied reduction throughout a number of different herbal failures and is lately offering foods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is going to be beyond Sept. 11, beyond Katrina,” Andrés mentioned of the pandemic in a March 26 Time mag article. “Maybe this is why World Central Kitchen was created.”

At least 5 of his eating places within the Washington, D.C. house and a facility in New York City had been transformed to arrange foods for communities feeling the affect of the virus.

The chef has been often offering foods to-go within the New York City house thru World Central Kitchen. The group has additionally been supplying 3 day-to-day foods for Project Roomkey, a program to accommodate California’s homeless inhabitants the use of inns and inns throughout the pandemic.

Andrés lately joined forces with celebrities together with Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio to lend a hand release America’s Food Fund, a charity that objectives to lift budget for humanitarian meals efforts.

In addition, he has donated much-needed scientific provides like N95 respirator mask to well being care employees throughout the disaster. A Friday tweet by means of George Washington Hospital indicated the chef had lately donated a selection of scientific mask and face defend.

“Thank you again to our wonderful community partner, @chefjoseandres, for donating masks and face shields to our staff at GW Hospital. We are grateful for you and your team’s generosity and compassion in supporting our community. We’re in this together!” the medical institution wrote.

Andrés emigrated to the U.S. from his local Spain in 1990, changing into probably the most nation’s maximum a hit cooks. He has been credited with popularizing the small plates, or tapas, taste of eating for the American marketplace.