Did Anyone Win the $121 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The Mega Millions lottery effects have now been drawn—however did any person win the jackpot this week, and when is your subsequent likelihood to stroll away with the grand prize?

The ultimate numbers for Friday (April 3) have been 24, 38, 44, 57, 58 and Mega Ball of 17 and a multiplier of X4. The draw had an estimated jackpot of $121 Million ($98.2 Million money possibility), and that sum will now build up through no less than $five million as officers ascertain there have been no jackpot winners.

Mega Millions Numbers For 04/03/20: Friday Jackpot was once $121 Million

The subsequent draw will happen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday (April 7) and springs with an estimated jackpot of $127 million in graduated payouts (or $103 million money possibility).

According to Mega Millions officers, there have been no winners in the 2d $1 million class on Friday (5 balls matched) however 5 other people received costs of $10,000. One the ones, one winner had purchased the 4X multiplayer, which boosted their ultimate winnings to $40,000. Thirty-nine other people received $2,000 each and every.

For cost, cash this is received can both come as an annuity, one fast cost adopted through 29 annual bills emerging through 5 p.c each and every cost, or money, which is described on-line as a “one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the jackpot prize pool.”

The first Mega Millions jackpot of this yr was once received in New Jersey on February 11. The price tag holder, who was once no longer recognized, received a $202 million jackpot prize ($142.6 million money).

The general odds of successful a prize are set at one in 24, lottery officers say. Here are the best 5 Mega Millions jackpots up to now, looked after through location, date and approximate quantity received:

South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018: $1.537 billionMaryland on March 30, 2012: $656 millionGeorgia on December 17, 2013: $648 millionCalifornia on July 24, 2018: $543 millionIndiana on July 8, 2016: $536 million

In February, officers say a Virginia guy named Bob Ogrodnik walked away with $1 million after purchasing 3 tickets for the January 14 drawing from a 7-Eleven retailer. “It was sort of a shock,” he informed Virginia Lottery officers after knowing he had received. “My mind is swimming!” Ogrodnik, who’s a retiree who served in the Navy for 30 years, stated he has no fast plans for his personal winnings.

Mega Millions value $2 consistent with play, with contributors selecting six numbers from two swimming pools: 5 separate numbers for white balls between one and 70 and a unmarried gold “Mega Ball” quantity this is between one and 25. The extra balls which are matched in the ultimate draw, the larger the winnings.

Matching all six numbers ends up in the jackpot, which begins at $40 million then rolls over and grows through at least $five million consistent with draw each time no person takes house the cash. Draws are televised Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET, and in addition streamed to YouTube.

All gamers are advised to gamble responsibly.

Mega Millions lottery tickets take a seat within a comfort retailer in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty