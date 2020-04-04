Cub leans on mum for support as she takes him fishing for the first time





A BEAR cub leans on his mum for support as she takes him fishing for the first time.

She confirmed him and his brother the way to catch fish at a lake in Kamchatka, Russia.

Solent News

Czech snapper Petr Simon stated: “The family ran away together when a big male came.”

The distinctive pictures have been taken at Kurile Lake, a volcanic crater lake.

The natural world photographer stated: “It is an excellent enjoy to watch bears of their herbal habitat.

“I have spent a lot of time in the wild, but watching bears in close proximity is at the top of my experience so far.”

The little cub splashes about with a fish in his mouth[/caption]

The mum is to hand to get a divorce the cubs’ play battle[/caption]

The 46-year-old added: “The cubs were learning from their mother and she must have caught about ten fish for them while I was watching.”

The circle of relatives of 3 revel in their day at the lake[/caption]

The wonderful creatures have been snapped at Kurile Lake in Russia[/caption]

Photographer Petr Simon stated: ‘The cubs have been finding out from their mom’[/caption]

‘She should have stuck about ten fish for them’, the natural world photographer added[/caption]





