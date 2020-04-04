COVID-19 Death of Detroit Bus Driver Who Complained of Coughing Passenger Draws Reaction on Social Media

A bus motive force for DDOT bus line in Detroit, Michigan poses for a portrait whilst dressed in her protecting masks on March, 24, 2020. – At 12:01 am Tuesday March 24,2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a ‘Stay at Home and Stay Safe Order’ to gradual the unfold of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the State of Michigan which now has 1,791 showed circumstances and 24 deaths because of the virus. (Photo by means of SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by means of SETH HERALD/AFP by way of Getty Images)

The demise of a Detroit bus motive force reportedly because of the unconventional coronavirus Wednesday not up to two weeks after complaining in a video {that a} passenger coughed drew response on social media.

Prior to his passing, Jason Hargrove, a 50-year-old bus motive force, put out a Facebook Live video March 21 declaring {that a} feminine passenger coughed in a bus containing 8 to 9 other folks with out overlaying her mouth.

“I’m mad right about now because that [expletive] was uncalled for and I try to be the professional that they want me to be and I kept my mouth closed. But it’s at some point in time you got to draw the line and say enough is enough,” Hargrove stated within the video. “This coronavirus [expletive] is for real and we out here as public workers doing our job trying to make an honest living to take care of our families.”

“For a grown-[expletive] person in her late fifties, early sixties to stand on the [expletive] bus and cough four and five times without covering up your mouth when you know we in the midst of a [expletive] crisis with this coronavirus. I am pissed the [expletive] off.”

“To those who watching I’m just letting you know…this is real. We out here, we moving the city around back and forth trying to do our jobs and be professional about what we do. Again, I ain’t blaming nobody…I blame that woman that stood on this [expletive] bus and coughed. It’s her fault. Its people like her who don’t take [expletive] for real why this [expletive] is still existing and still spreads.”

Hargrove concluded the video telling listeners to stick house. “If you ain’t got to go out, don’t go out. If you go out cover up your face put some gloves on your hands. Please.”

News of Hargrove’s demise induced response on social media, together with the seriousness of the pandemic and the significance of staying house. Actress Alyssa Milano despatched out a tweet declaring: “Stay the [expletive] home. This man is now dead but his message will save lives. May he Rest In Peace.”

Blogger Perez Hilton reacted in a tweet: “Cover your [expletive] mouths!!! Cough into your elbow or hands!! I am so pissed!!!!!! Rest in power, Jason Hargrove. This video is crushing. https://youtu.be/KF2vUoH2u6k #Coronavirus #Covid19.”

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor known as the scoop of Hargrove’s demise “heartrbreaking.”

Heartbreaking.

Jason Hargrove used to be at the back of the wheel of a bus in Detroit when he stated a passenger started to cough. The lady let free 4 or 5 occasions with out overlaying her mouth. Nearly two weeks after he recorded a video of his considerations, he has died. https://t.co/NLmCryjNo6

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 3, 2020

Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence tweeted: “We must do more to ensure the health and safety of our essential workers during the #COVID19 pandemic. Sending my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Jason Hargrove.”

We will have to do extra to verify the well being and protection of our crucial staff all through the #COVID19 pandemic.

Sending my private sympathy to the friends and family of Jason Hargrove.https://t.co/9bZOCnOhjB

— Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) April 4, 2020

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stated Thursday that “everybody in America should watch” Hargrove’s video. The mayor stated that the town did have all town buses stay entrance doorways closed and feature passengers get on and rancid buses the use of the again doorways handiest, however after the time that Hargrove made his video.

“[Hargrove’s] language is graphic, but I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy, even though he was going to work for the citizens every day, by somebody who just didn’t care. Somebody who didn’t take this seriously and now he’s gone. Every time I see images of a group of people still clustering in this city or this country I think about the Jason Hargrove’s on the buses. I think about the cops. I think about the nurses and the doctors in the hospital who are going to work for you every single day,” the mayor stated.

“For you not to honor the social distancing request you’re putting really good people like Jason Hargrove’s lives on the line. I hope the people in this city, the people in this country will watch his video and listen to his words because it’s the message this country needs to hear.”