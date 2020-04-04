Coronavirus patient ‘bites nurse’s FACE after she tried to stop him escaping from quarantine’





A CORONAVIRUS patient reportedly bit the face of a nurse who was once attempting to save you him from escaping from quarantine.

Cops are mentioned to have arrested the person, who have been discovered to have Covid-19, after he bit a Chinese nurse as he tried to break out the government.

Pictures of Wang Hong display her bloody and bruised face

Okonkwonwoye Chika Patrick is claimed to have attacked the nurse as she tried to restrain him

Images of Wang Hong display her swollen face coated with blood, bruises and a laceration below her left eye, which she reportedly sustained when patient Okonkwonwoye Chika Patrick, 47, allegedly bit her whilst resisting remedy.

According to native police, the incident came about at 7.28pm native time on April 1, throughout the quarantine ward at Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, within the capital of Guangdong Province in South China.

Patrick, a Nigerian passport holder, arrived in China on March 20 when he examined certain for Covid-19.

He was once despatched to Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital on March 23, the government mentioned.

Ms Wang, a fever hospital nurse, was once making an attempt to habits additional exams on Mr Patrick when he reportedly refused and tried to stroll out of the clinic’s quarantine ward.

Guangzhou police mentioned Mr Patrick “pushed” Ms Wang to the bottom, “beat her up” after which “bit” the well being employee at the face.

He was once subdued by means of clinic safety body of workers and passed over to native officials, who now have him detained in “supervised quarantine treatment”.

He is to be charged as soon as he’s launched from remedy, the police mentioned.

Footage taken by means of considered one of Ms Wang’s colleagues display her sobbing whilst status in surprise and revealing the wounds on her face.

The clinic mentioned Ms Wang suffered accidents to her face, neck and waist.

She was once dressed in private protecting apparatus on the time of the incident, and has been examined for publicity to a lot of imaginable infections, together with Covid-19.

Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, which is the most important infectious sicknesses facility throughout China’s southern areas, mentioned it had higher safety after the incident.

Further investigations are understood to be ongoing.

Wang Hong has now been examined for numerous sicknesses, together with Covid-19

Police are mentioned to have arrested the person after the assault

