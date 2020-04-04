Brit businessman, 60, dies in 65feet fall from Bangkok motorway flyover after coronavirus decimated his business





A BRITISH businessman died after falling 65 ft from a Bangkok motorway flyover after the coronavirus pandemic reportedly decimated his business.

The 60-year-old is known to have parked his silver pickup truck at the flyover earlier than falling to his loss of life at about 7am native time this morning.

A boulevard supplier mentioned they “heard a thud” after which noticed the person at the street as cars swerved to steer clear of him.

Police cordoned off the world and the businessman was once unfortunately pronounced lifeless on the scene after struggling a couple of accidents.

The Brit’s Thai spouse reportedly advised police her husband was once wired as a result of his business was once struggling financially amid the worldwide pandemic.

It is known the spouse mentioned her husband didn’t have some other sicknesses on the time however was once wired over his suffering business.

Police discovered the businessman’s automotive parked at the flyover above the place his frame was once discovered.

They have been to start with nervous he had coronavirus and waited for workforce in hazmat fits to reach and take a look at the frame.

The executive of Thailand has ordered all non-essential companies to near, halted all incoming passenger flights, put a curfew in position and banned shuttle between many areas.

Suraphan Rummapor, a boulevard supplier who heard the person fall, mentioned: “There was a loud sound that I thought was a heavy object. When I looked to see what had happened there was actually a body.”

Paramedics took the person’s frame to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a autopsy exam.

Police Major Kullanan Chantud, Deputy Governor of Expressway Traffic Control Station 2, mentioned: “We have been knowledgeable at 7:30am {that a} foreigner had died at the Srirat limited-access highway.

“There was once an Isuzu logo pickup truck parked at the freeway above and the preliminary conclusion was once that he had jumped and died.

“The investigation at the scene showed that he was a British man, aged 60.”

Noppadol Seethongkham, a paramedic volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, mentioned rescue staff workout further warning when they’re known as out.

He all of the protecting apparatus is positioned in a pink biohazard bag for correct disposal after they end on the scene.

If you, or any individual you already know, wishes assist coping with psychological well being issues the Samaritans will also be contacted on 116 123, or consult with Mind’s website online.





