Braun Strowman Replaces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, Will Take on Goldberg for WWE Universal Championship

After weeks of hypothesis, Braun Strowman used to be introduced as Roman Reigns’ alternative at WrestleMania 36 on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

There used to be no pre-recorded section or video, it used to be introduced via Michael Cole in a fit graphic.

Reports of Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 got here out past due closing Thursday evening when Pro Wrestling Sheet mentioned that the previous Universal Champion expressed to WWE that he wasn’t relaxed doing extra Performance Center presentations all the way through the coronavirus pandemic. According to the supply, Reigns does not wish to chance his well being as a result of he is immunocompromised following his battles with leukemia. The WWE would honor the request.

It would not be till previous this week that Roman took to Instagram to substantiate and provides his explanation why for pulling out.

“You already know what’s going on. It’s all over the news—the dirtsheets, whatever you want to call em—that I pulled out of WrestleMania. And it’s funny because for years now, years, people are like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania! We don’t want you in it!’ Ya know what I mean?” Roman stated. “There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I’m a ‘coward.’ I’m a ‘sissy.’ A lot of different things that I am now. But you don’t know the whole story.”

Roman would later thank the lovers for their give a boost to pronouncing, “For all my fans, I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain … but sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family.”

The March 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown didn’t have the scoop of Roman’s alternative, however WWE as a substitute would wait for the overall blue emblem episode sooner than WrestleMania 36 to announce it.

Braun Strowman is now set to take on Goldberg who received the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” at February’s Super Showdown display in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns then challenged Goldberg on the following episode of SmackDown.

Strowman used to be Intercontinental Champion till the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in March when he used to be pinned via Sami Zayn with the assistance of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WrestleMania 36 used to be at first scheduled for Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, the spreading virus led to the promotion to transport the development to more than one places over two days. The greatest display on WWE’s calendar will now happen on Saturday, April four and Sunday, April 5.

Goldberg returned to the hoop at the Super Showdown display in Saudi Arabia in February.

The following evening, Roman Reigns got here out to problem Goldberg in what used to be being offered as a struggle between the masters of The Spear. Both males seemed on the March 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to carry a freelance signing and increase their fit.

What do you call to mind Roman’s alternative? Who do you suppose will win the fit at WrestleMania? Let us know within the feedback phase.