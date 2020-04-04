Bernie Sanders Warns Total Economic Collapse Will Be More Expensive Than Paying Workers, Reducing Health Care Costs Amid Coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned it is more uncomplicated for established order forces to care for a damaged device than it’s to mend it.

Sanders, talking remotely on Friday night time’s Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, mentioned American staff laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus lockdown must “continue to receive 100 percent of your paycheck.” The Vermont senator mentioned he and different participants of Congress are lately hanging in combination an “unprecedented piece of legislation” to save lots of the U.S. from overall financial and social cave in.

He agreed with host Bill Maher that President Donald Trump is favoring states whose governors are “nice” to him by means of sending them extra COVID-19 clinical provides. “The main point is we have to prevent a breakdown in the entire system — that’s how dangerous it is right now. It is much easier to maintain the system than to fix it after it is broken,” Sanders mentioned.

“What does that mean? From an economic point of view, it means we tell every worker in America: ‘You will continue to get your paycheck. We know you’re not working, we know you’re at home, we know the business that you’re working for is not functioning, but … you will continue to receive 100 percent of your paycheck,'” Sanders endured, checklist off how a number of European international locations are already paying their voters in self-quarantine.

The senator additionally mentioned it is ridiculous Americans can get executive paid-for coronavirus exams — however no longer remedy.

Maher pressed Sanders on “how long” the U.S. executive can proceed paying laid-off or furloughed staff, wondering whether or not printing increasingly more cash will at some point smash the economic system by itself thru inflation. Sanders spoke back that “the alternative is worse,” noting that U.S. staff cannot merely be left with not anything whilst firms are secure by means of the government.

“By no longer fighting a disaster, you find yourself saving cash and easing lots of ache on this nation. I don’t believe you will have another. We’re having a look at some 30-40 million other folks shedding their jobs in simply months. And if we don’t give protection to the ones other folks, you will see a cave in of the economic system and it’s going to take extra money to place it again in combination.

Sanders mentioned that within the $2 trillion congressional regulation handed closing week, airline staff are an instance of workers who’re nonetheless receiving 100 p.c in their paychecks and well being care protection at the executive’s dime. He mentioned the concept that of the government masking staff is already being applied within the U.Ok., Germany, Denmark and different European international locations.

Sanders mentioned that if he had been president nowadays, he would completely use the Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA) to inform the non-public sector they should produce the masks, robes, gloves and ventilators wanted for well being care staff to struggle the coronavirus unfold.

He warned towards that police officers and EMT staff no longer being paid as they struggle coronavirus is an instance of the “breakdown within the device” happening already. Sanders demanded households with scholar loans, auto loans, mortgages and hire wish to be secure.

Bernie Sanders warned it is more uncomplicated for established order forces to care for a damaged device than to mend it.

Screenshot: YouTube | Bill Maher