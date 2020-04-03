WHO slammed for coronavirus crisis handling after ‘parroting Chinese propaganda’ and heaping praise on Beijing
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- WHO slammed for coronavirus crisis handling after ‘parroting Chinese propaganda’ and heaping praise on Beijing - April 3, 2020
- Sergio Rossi useless: Luxury shoe designer dies aged 85 after being hospitalised with coronavirus in Italy - April 3, 2020
- Farmer miraculously survives after his face is torn off by plough when he fell off tractor - April 3, 2020
THE World Health Organisation has been accused of “parroting Chinese propaganda” all over the spiraling coronavirus pandemic.
It is going through rising complaint for its handling of the crisis and for its perceived closeness to the Communist executive in Beijing.
Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, shakes arms with President Xi Jinping in January[/caption]
Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of greater than 53,000 sufferers throughout 183 nations[/caption]
International observers have blasted the organisation for missing credibility and for heaping praise on the rustic on the centre of the fatal outbreak.
They level to the truth the WHO echoed China’s preliminary claims the virus may now not be transmitted between people and authorized the regime’s statistics reputedly with out query.
The claims come because the pandemic reached a grim milestone with the collection of other folks inflamed international topping 1,000,000.
Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of greater than 53,000 sufferers throughout 183 nations regardless of part of the arena’s inhabitants being underneath some type of lockdown.
An on-line petition is now calling for the resignation of Dr Tedros[/caption]
Some accuse the WHO – a United Nations organisation – of being taken in through China[/caption]
A Change.org petition calling for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has already reached 700,000 signatures.
It reads: “A large number of us are actually dissatisfied, we imagine WHO is meant to be political impartial.
“Without any investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus solely believes on the death and infected numbers that the Chinese government provided with them.”
Many have accused the WHO – a United Nations organisation – of being taken in through China from the first actual days of the outbreak
And its global professionals didn’t get get admission to to the virus-stricken nation till Tedros visited President Xi Jinping on the finish of January.
The WHO didn’t classify the coronavirus a virulent disease till March 11 – through then there have been greater than 120,000 showed circumstances and just about 4,400 deaths.
And even after tales emerged appearing China had attempted to hide up the outbreak in Wuhan, Tedros praised President Xi Jinping’s nation for its “transparency”.
“We appreciate the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak,” he stated in a observation on January 28.
The WHO didn’t classify the coronavirus a virulent disease till March 11[/caption]
He then hit out nations together with the USA for inciting “fear and stigma” through denying access to travellers from China.
Tedros stated there was once “no reason why for measures that unnecessarily intervene with global go back and forth and business.”
And when requested through a journalist if the WHO had felt drive to again China he temporarily hit again, studies information.com.
“China took action massively at the epicentre, at the source of the outbreak…and that helped in preventing cases from being exported to other provinces in China and the rest of the world,” he stated.
“What’s improper with acknowledging this? Because they’re pronouncing the movements of China are making us more secure.
“We will have to inform the reality and that’s the reality. China doesn’t wish to ask to be praised and I don’t be expecting any nation asks to be praised.”
Bodies pile up at a funeral parlour in hard-hit New York City[/caption]
Regional professionals imagine the WHO have allowed themselves to be hoodwinked through Beijing and others have accused them of parroting Chinese propaganda.
“I thought the greatest success of the Chinese party-state was in getting the WHO to focus on the positive sides of China’s responses and ignore the negative sides of the responses,” stated Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute on the SOAS University of London.
“With the WHO presenting China’s responses in a favorable mild, the Chinese executive is in a position to make its propaganda marketing campaign to forget about its previous errors seem credible and to forget about the human, societal, and financial prices of its responses.”
On Tuesday, Republican Senator for Florida Rick Scott known as for a congressional listening to to analyze the WHO’s function all over the outbreak.
MOST READ IN NEWS
sore spot
Aching muscle tissue might be signal of maximum severe coronavirus circumstances, docs warn
“The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe,” he stated.
Mr Scott advised the USA, which is the only greatest contributor to the WHO’s annual finances at 15 in step with cent, will have to overview its investment.
He wondered “whether American taxpayers should continue to spend millions of dollars every year to fund an organisation that willfully parroted propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party”.