Trump Says New York Has Received 4M N95 Respirators, 1.8M Surgical Masks, 460Okay Face Shields, 1.4M Gloves and 4,400 Ventilators

President Donald Trump introduced the supply of tens of millions of items of private protecting apparatus (PPE) to New York all through Thursday’s coronavirus activity drive information briefing.

Trump additionally mentioned that the transient medical institution arrange within the Javits Center in New York City can be transformed to in particular preventing coronavirus.

“To date,” Trump mentioned about New York City, “FEMA has delivered 4 million N95 mask respirators. Think of that. Four million. Four million. Don’t forget, we’re a secondary source. The states are doing it, and we’re backing them up, but we’ve got 4 million N95 respirators.”

“1.8 million surgical masks, 460,000 face shields, 1.4 million gloves and 4,400 ventilators just to the city and the state of New York. Some of them now are being sent,” Trump persevered.

Newsweek reached out to the New York City Department of Health for remark.

President Donald Trump introduced the supply of tens of millions of items of private protecting apparatus to New York all through Thursday’s coronavirus activity drive briefing.

Win McNamee/Getty

Trump additionally mentioned the Jacob Okay. Javits Convention Center in New York City would start accepting coronavirus sufferers.

“On top of the 3,000 beds we’re already providing to the Javits Center, the Department of Defense is adding another 48 ICU beds,” Trump mentioned. “[New York] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo has asked that this facility go, and it’s a big beautiful facility, to be converted to a COVID hospital and we hadn’t done that yet. We hadn’t thought in terms of doing that but their use is, their real demand is for that.”

Members of the army and the government are anticipated to paintings on the Javits Center facility.

“We will be staffing it so the federal government is doing a lot of things that it wasn’t anticipated to do,” Trump mentioned.

This is a breaking tale and will likely be up to date.