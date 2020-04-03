Trump Promotes Voter ID, Says ‘a Lot of People Cheat With Mail-In Voting’

President Donald Trump mentioned on Friday that he rejected the speculation of mail-in vote casting and counseled the concept that of Voter ID, which he known as “the real deal.”

“I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” Trump mentioned at Friday’s coronavirus job pressure assembly from the White House. “I think people should vote with Voter ID. I think Voter ID is very important, and the reason they don’t want Voter ID is because they tend to cheat.”

Voter ID regulations were the topic of controversy previously, with the ACLU calling the concept that “discriminatory” in opposition to minority electorate.

Win McNamee/Getty

Trump mentioned other people must display as much as the polls in particular person and forged their votes after presenting the correct identity.

“You should have a picture for voting,” Trump mentioned. “It should be called Voter ID, they should have that. And it shouldn’t mail-in voting, it should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself.”

“You don’t send it in the mail, where people pick up all sorts of bad things can happen, by the time they signed that, if they signed that, if they signed that, by the time it gets in and is tabulated, no,” Trump endured. “It shouldn’t be mailed in, you should vote at the booth, and you should have Voter ID. Because when you have Voter ID, that’s the real deal.”

After talking about Voter ID, Trump left the rostrum as journalists referred to as after him.

Newsweek reached out to the ACLU for remark.