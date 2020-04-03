The Coronavirus Just Made Joe Biden’s Money Problems Even Worse

Joe Biden’s marketing campaign is already suffering for cash. Now, because it gears as much as tackle a president and his allied birthday party equipment, with an exceptional conflict chest at their disposal, it faces a brand new hangup of its personal making.

The Democratic Party’s determination to delay this summer time’s presidential nominating conference over issues in regards to the longevity of the coronavirus outbreak has put a pot of cash a bit of additional out of succeed in for the presumptive Democratic nominee. That’s as a result of as an alternative of gaining access to price range for the overall election at the preliminary conference date—July 16—Biden should wait till mid-August, when the conference now could be deliberate to head ahead in Milwaukee.

The transfer got here after Biden himself known as for suspending the conference, hoping to deal with public well being issues that experience shuttered a large chew of the U.S. economic system. And his marketing campaign mentioned that they don’t worry the month-long length of get admission to to normal election price range that they now should forgo