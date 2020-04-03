Seth Meyers Demolishes ‘Nepotism Case’ Jared Kushner for Coronavirus Failure

One evening after he introduced the warmth to Sean Hannity, Seth Meyers used to be again in his attic. And this time, he had his points of interest set on Jared Kushner.

After spending a lot of his newest “A Closer Look” section on President Trump’s erratic reaction to the radical coronavirus pandemic, the Late Night host targeted in at the governors who’re these days looking to outbid each and every different for valuable ventilators to save lots of their citizens.

“And you’ll never guess who’s in charge of this shitshow,” Meyers mentioned. “The guy Slenderman has nightmares about, Jared Kushner.”

The host started with reporting that Kushner driven again towards New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s requests, calling him “alarmist” and it seems that announcing, “I have all this data about ICU capacity. I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.”

“Oh, you’re doing your own projections? Did your parents just buy you a TI-84?” Meyers requested. “You’re not qualified to do anything, let alone tell New York how many ventilators they need. You’re a nepotism case and you only got the White House job because you married into the family.”

The host ended through announcing, “I hope when the time for accountability comes, we can all remember that it didn’t have to be like this. Other countries responded to this pandemic with competence and they avoided the worst. Now, we’re bracing for an unimaginable tragedy and as we speak, the president is leaving besieged states and hospitals to fend for themselves, putting lives at risk.”

“But at least,” he added, sooner than slicing to photos of Trump from Thursday’s press briefing, “most people have scarves.”