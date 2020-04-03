Sean Hannity Defends Fox News After Journalism Professors Publish Critical Letter About Coronavirus Coverage

On Thursday, 74 journalism professors wrote an open letter to Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch and CEO Lachlan Murdoch claiming that protection of the coronavirus from the corporate’s Fox News Channel “is a danger to public health.”

The professors cite the result of a YouGov/Economist ballot that signifies “Americans who pay the most attention to Fox News are much less likely than others to say they are worried about the coronavirus,” in step with their letter.

The letter says that “as the virus spread across the world, Fox News hosts and guests minimized the dangers, accusing Democrats and the media of inflating the dangers (in Sean Hannity’s words) to ‘bludgeon Trump with this hew hoax.'”

While the Murdochs have been unavailable to reply to the letter, Hannity spoke to Newsweek concerning the accusations levied towards him and the community.

Sean Hannity masking the COVID-19 disaster

Screen shot courtesy of Fox News

You learn the letter?

Yes. Here’s my ideas: Moments like this convey out the most efficient in some, and absolutely the worst in others. I spent 30 mins on my radio display these days concerning the public-private partnerships, like with prescribed drugs, Walmart, Target, Walgreens. We’re informed pharmaceutical corporations are evil. They’re no longer. We’re informed to hate Walmart, I like them. They’re beating up the deficient MyPillow man, Michael Lindell, for turning over his manufacturing unit to make mask for individuals who want them. It’s ridiculous.

And what are you pronouncing is an instance of the worst?

You noticed the worst in Congress once they held up the help invoice. Why? Because they sought after to fund the National Endowment for the Arts and alter vote casting regulations, and fund the Kennedy Center. They wasted all that point as a result of they could not go a blank invoice. Then there may be any other instance of the worst with the media mob pronouncing they may not quilt the president’s press convention all over a countrywide emergency. Hey, I see the scores. I was No. 1 till Trump’s press coronavirus meetings, as a result of folks wish to pay attention data for themselves, about medication, provides, groceries, the financial system.

But the subject to hand is the letter from the professors.

The first recognized case of coronavirus within the U.S. was once January 21. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s a countrywide hero and I’m no longer criticizing him, mentioned on January 26 that Americans did not have a lot to fret about. I’ve the tape. On January 31, President Trump initiated the trip ban from China and each and every Democrat in workplace and each and every media outlet mentioned it was once past reprehensible, xenophobic and fear-mongering.

But those professors are pronouncing you are some type of coronavirus-denier.

Go to my internet web page and you can see irrefutable proof that I’ve taken this severely method sooner than maximum within the media did. I warned in January that it was once bad as it was once extremely contagious, however some folks have been asymptomatic, so it could unfold temporarily.

So does Fox News violate “elementary canons of journalism” because the professors say of their letter?

They’re accountable of what they accuse me of. I mentioned it in 2007: Journalism is lifeless. Remember what number of have been incorrect concerning the Duke lacrosse gamers and Nicholas Sandmann? Everything the media mentioned about them was once false. Sandmann goes to be an excessively rich child since the media must pay masses to settle his court cases. You know why? Because they are accountable as hell.

The professors say you accused Democrats and the media of the use of coronavirus to bludgeon Trump.

Many of them did. We are in the course of the massive pandemic and the place’s the Democrat pronouncing, ‘You know, I did not consider the trip ban on the time, however it was once the appropriate resolution.’ Politics trumps reality of their global.

And they are saying you referred to as coronavirus a hoax.

It’s the similar Democrats, media mob and liberal professors who’re so lazy they may not even have a look at what I’ve mentioned concerning the virus. They simply pass with their narrative. I by no means referred to as it a “hoax.” I mentioned it was once a hoax for them to be the use of it as a bludgeon on Trump. And they’re. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are speaking about an investigation. Now? In the center of an endemic?

When Trish Regan at the Fox Business Network mentioned Democrats have been the use of coronavirus to assault Trump, she were given in bother for it, did not she?

I do not know. I’m chargeable for me and I do not speak about different hosts. I want everyone luck of their occupation.

Have any of your bosses at Fox News informed you to switch the tone of your reporting and opinion relating to coronavirus?

Absolutely no longer. And my criticisms of the media and the Democrats who have been interested in impeaching the president when he was once instituting a trip ban have been dead-on correct.

Should optimism about coronavirus and worries that we are going too some distance and wrecking the financial system and so forth be allowed at the air or is it bad and irresponsible?

I do not see those professors crucial of my competition pronouncing they may not air portions of the president’s day-to-day briefings in the course of a countrywide emergency. That’s in poor health. The media is so political that they do not like to listen to the president describe any a success efforts.

So what is the base line in this letter from the journalism professors?

They get an F. They’re conventional, agenda-driven liberals. Why did not they name me? I may have knowledgeable them there was once any other aspect of the tale. They’re unqualified for the positions they recently have.

They cite a ballot that claims Fox News audience are ‘a lot much less most likely than others to mention they’re nervous concerning the coronavirus.’ Why is that the case, and is it an issue?

I’ve were given the proof that I’ve taken it severely, and I’ve posted it on-line, and there may be extra to come back. Maybe my audience are much less scared as a result of I inform them what the president is doing on a daily basis, and I’ve docs on who specific hope for a remedy. Knowledge emboldens folks. At CNN and MSNBC, they are not looking for you to even pay attention from the president as a result of they hate him such a lot.