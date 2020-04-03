Richard Webber is the ‘Number One Patient’ in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Sneak Peek

Something’s extraordinarily incorrect with Dr. Richard Webber, and his buddies and fellow colleagues at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are made up our minds to determine it out on the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) habits all through Season 16 has been so much other than standard, to mention the least. The famend surgeon has unraveled at the seams just a little, showing forgetfulness and, at one level, understanding of the messiest place of business we’ve got ever observed on Grey’s—a stark distinction from the neat and arranged Richard lovers have come to understand and love. Then there used to be that one time when he used to be weirdly experiencing tremors in his hand.

However, the most vital—and unusual—show of a not-so-together Richard got here all through remaining week’s episode when the physician now not best imagined a rendezvous along with his soon-to-be ex-wife Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) however he additionally botched his giant PATH Pen disclose at a clinical convention. Webber used to be meant to introduce a brand new clinical tool he designed that may discover cancerous tissue. Instead, he were given up on degree and proclaimed to have a remedy for most cancers sooner than appearing drawings of smiley faces and doodles sooner than a big target audience of refined surgeons.

(L-R) Kelly McCreary, James Pickens Jr. and Richard Flood seem on "Grey's Anatomy."

The show used to be not anything wanting outlandish, however greater than that, it formally signaled to Richard’s colleagues that one thing used to be now not proper. And so, when Grey’s Anatomy airs Season 16, episode 20 no Thursday, working out what is incorrect with Richard and find out how to save him can be at the best of everybody’s schedule.

“A 65-year-old male suffering from memory lapses and erratic behavior. I am talking about Richard Webber,” Dr. Miranda Bailey (Shondra Wilson) stated in the episode sneak peek. “This is not the Richard Webber you know and love. He is our number one patient.”

Saving one among their very own will certainly be an emotional activity for the medical doctors, and the drive will mount atop of everybody, even Catherine, who sought after to be as some distance clear of Richard as conceivable only a few episodes in the past. “You need to work harder and figure it out,” Catherine barked on her son Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) in the clip.

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), most likely Richard’s maximum devoted scholar, is particularly made up our minds to mend no matter is affecting her mentor. “Richard I can fix you because you are the one who taught me everything I know,” she stated.

Not everybody at the health facility may have their arms complete with Richard’s downside, despite the fact that. On a distinct flooring, medical doctors Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) will to find themselves running collectively to avoid wasting a girl who can not forestall making a song after having surgical procedure. Meanwhile, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) must assist Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg German) when an estranged circle of relatives member displays up at the health facility.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursdays at nine p.m. ET.