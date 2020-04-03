QB’s Voluntary Medical Check Returns ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Results Ahead of NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa underwent some other scientific test on Thursday, which delivered “overwhelmingly positive” effects as the previous Alabama quarterback sought to turn out his health forward of the NFL draft in 3 weeks.

Speaking to NFL Network and ESPN, the Tagovailoa’s representatives indicated he had voluntarily determined to participate within the scientific take a look at, which used to be performed by way of an unbiased physician decided on by way of the physicians and running shoes of the 32 NFL franchises.

The outcome of the scientific exam had been despatched to each and every crew, because the quarterback seems to be to allay fears about his bodily situation.

On Wednesday, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up shared on his social media video of him going via passing drills, earlier than telling ESPN’s SportsCenter that he used to be 100 p.c absolutely have compatibility.

“I feel like if I had to go out there and perform the same way I did my sophomore year and my junior year, being 100 percent healthy, I feel like I’d be able to go out there and do that,” he stated.

Tagovailoa suffered a posterior wall fracture and dislocated his hip in opposition to Mississippi State on November 16 remaining 12 months and didn’t figure out on the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February.

Aside from the hip damage that curtailed his season, the Hawaii local suffered a top sprain on his proper ankle in Week 6 in opposition to Tennessee and underwent “tightrope” surgical treatment to handle the damage.

The ankle damage got here not up to a 12 months after Tagoivaloa had gone through a an identical process on his left ankle to fix a top sprain he had suffered within the SEC Championship sport in opposition to Georgia on December 1, 2018.

Despite the emergence of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, Tagovailoa remained a consensus top-five title earlier than his damage.

While the image modified all of a sudden within the aftermath of his damage, Tagovailoa’s swift restoration gave the impression to have quelled fears amongst NFL groups. While he didn’t figure out on the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February, at first of remaining month mock drafts by way of Bleacher Report, The Draft Network, Tankathon, NBC, and Draft Site all had Tagovailoa going to the Miami Dolphins with the No. five general select

Doubts, then again, seems to have crept again into the minds of some groups forward of the NFL Draft on April 19.

On Thursday, former Dolphins and New York Jets normal supervisor Mike Tannenbaum informed ESPN’s First Take that it could be “irresponsible” for any crew to make use of a top-10 select at the Hawaii local, given the lingering doubts over his health.

An afternoon previous, Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller stated “multiple teams” had been taking into account selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert forward of Tagovailoa.

Alabama trainer Nick Saban, then again, insisted the health of his former participant used to be some distance from a priority and that his rehab had long gone as deliberate.

“I’m not a doctor, and I can’t comment on where Tua is and what he’s doing, but we’ve tried to continue to do everything we can from a rehab standpoint,” Saban used to be quoted as pronouncing by way of AL.com. “I believe his brokers and his illustration now are type of figuring out what the criteria are.

“I will’t in point of fact touch upon the place Tua is. We assume his rehab has long gone extraordinarily neatly, we predict he is in a position to do issues on a time table relative to the best way all of us idea he would be capable of do them and he is very sure and upbeat with the place he’s at this time.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama seems to be on all over the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joe Robbins/Getty