Protesting coronavirus nurses ‘shot with rubber bullets and stun grenades by cops’ as killer bug fuels global unrest





POLICE in South Africa were filmed allegedly firing rubber bullets at nurses protesting over running stipulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident comes as experiences emerge world wide of government staging violent crackdowns to put into effect regulations meant to forestall the unfold of the virus.

In pictures reportedly filmed within the town of Welkom, police can also be observed firing what seem to be rubber bullets and tear gasoline canisters in opposition to a screaming crowd off digicam.

At one level, ladies in nurses uniforms are observed operating previous the officials.

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union later alleged that two nurses from the Bongani Regional Hospital have been shot with rubber bullets all through the clashes, TimesLIVE reported.

Local police denied receiving one of these experiences.

Posting the pictures on twitter, Michael Sun, a councillor from the town of Johannesburg, wrote: “This will have to be one of the most saddest days within the SA lockdown historical past.

“I’m knowledgeable the nurses at Bongani Regional Hospital, Welkom are protesting [because] they’ve to paintings with out PPEs, they have been being dispersed by the police with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

“My heart is bleeding.”

The coronavirus outbreak has ended in scarcity of PPE – private protecting apparatus – like face mask, robes, and rubber gloves in well being services and products world wide.

Reports additionally advised the unrest started after talks about shipping provision throughout the pandemic broke down.

Over 17,000 other folks were arrested for flouting lockdown restrictions for the reason that measures have been installed position on March 27, the South African reported.

Last week noticed experiences of police firing rubber bullets at a crowd of 200 to 300 customers queuing to shop for provides outdoor a grocery store.

The incident comes as experiences emerge of unrest in towns world wide, a few of which might be of their fourth week of lockdown.

Footage from Argentina additionally displays a police officer taking pictures at a person who is believed to have violated a lockdown.

The officer can also be observed keeping the person to the bottom earlier than he is in a position to push himself to his toes and run away.

The officer is then observed drawing his gun and firing a unmarried shot after the person.

Locals within the Indian town of Indore have been observed throwing rocks at medical doctors and well being officers who have been on the lookout for other folks inflamed with coronavirus.

Footage displays a gaggle of younger males chasing the medics down an alley and throwing rocks and different projectiles after them.

Two feminine medical doctors have been injured within the incident and needed to be shielded and got rid of from the world by police.

Four other folks have been therefore arrested.

It is believed the crowd had misunderstood the character of the lockdown and what the medical doctors have been looking to do.

In some spaces of Italy, the primary nation on the earth to go into overall lockdown on account of the virus, police have now been deployed in supermarkets to forestall thefts.

The coronavirus has inflamed a couple of million other folks and killed over 56,000 since first breaking out in December.









