Pelosi Rips McConnell for Blaming Coronavirus Response on Impeachment, Says He Didn’t ‘Face Reality… That Delay Cost Lives’

In an interview previous nowadays with MSNBC anchorperson Andrea Mitchell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for his remark on Tuesday claiming that the impeachment trial “diverted” presidential and congressional Republican consideration from the specter of coronavirus rising in China.

“That’s so sad,” Pelosi stated. “They can’t handle their jobs, I guess, because, what are they saying? We ignored it? It was self-evident. Most people knew about it and certainly those of responsibility.”

She persevered, “So I say of that, either you can’t handle your job, but don’t blame impeachment on that. Just blame it on the fact that you didn’t want to face the reality, and that denial and that delay cost lives.”

When requested about Trump’s refusal to re-open the enrollment duration for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in order that other people short of hospital therapy all over the epidemic can obtain it, Pelosi stated, “Well it’s really so sad that the president would not extend the enrollment period. So many people are uninsured.”

She added that she’s now not stunned bearing in mind that the Trump management helps a Supreme Court case difficult the constitutionality of the Obama-era well being plan. The case used to be introduced forth through governors of pink states and may just successfully close down ACA and its protections, leaving an estimated 20 million other people with out medical health insurance.

U.S. House Speaker (D-Calif.) talks to newshounds at a information convention about law addressing the continuing coronavirus outbreak March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Pelosi additionally spoke about electorate’ considerations she was hoping to handle in upcoming stimulus and infrastructure expenses.

“One is how are we protecting our first responders, our health care providers who are risking their lives to save other people’s lives?” she stated. “They need their personal protective equipment. They need ventilators to help save lives. So, we’re calling upon the president to do the Defense Production Act full-throttle so that these needs are being met.”

She additionally stated other people need to understand how they are able to get right of entry to just lately authorized price range to help small companies and lend a hand the tens of millions of Americans short of unemployment insurance coverage.

She added, “There are very serious concerns about big money going to big industries in our country without the conditions to be met that that money will be used to benefit the workers and not buybacks, bonuses, dividends, CEO pay, and the rest—so you just want to make sure the money goes where it’s designed to go.”

Citing traditionally prime unemployment numbers, Pelosi then supplied a glance into what congressional Democrats hope to incorporate in upcoming expenses.

Key targets come with safeguards for blank neighborhood ingesting water, the development and rehabilitation of neighborhood well being facilities, greater broadband web get right of entry to for rural spaces and “urban deserts,” upkeep for roads and highways, and price range to fortify the postal provider.

“We see this as part of recovery: emergency, mitigation, recovery. And recovery that directly helps us fight the coronavirus crisis,” Pelosi stated.

Earlier nowadays, McConnell known as the Speaker’s push for a brand new invoice “premature,” including, “She needs to stand down on the notion that we’re going to go along with taking advantage of the crisis to do things that are unrelated to the crisis.”

However, Pelosi informed Mitchell, “I don’t know how much more the leader needs to know about the challenge that is facing our country and that further delay just exacerbates the problem. We’re just continuing to work. We hope we can work in a bipartisan way. The leverage that we have is that in a bipartisan way across the country, mayors and governors are saying that we need more resources.”