My Money: ‘People have started leaving their houses once more’

My Money is a sequence having a look at how other folks spend their cash – and the occasionally tricky selections they have to make. Here, Jen Smith, a youngsters’s TV presenter from Shenzhen in southern China, takes us via per week in her lifestyles, as the rustic slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Over to Jen…

Since being in lockdown I’ve been bingeing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It begins with one episode after dinner, blink, and all of sudden it is 3am. YouTube, Facebook, Google and Instagram are all banned right here, so you’ll assume I’d be a binge-free socialite after a 12 months and a part residing in China. Well, the ones websites are banned until you have a VPN – I pay $120 (£97) a 12 months for mine, so Sunday was once a past due evening, with a lie-in till 10.30 this morning.

I opt for a run – masks and all, as it is these days unlawful to be outdoor with out one. I make my espresso (purchased in the United Kingdom), fruit smoothie (about 20 yuan, $2.82, £2.27) and cereal (80 yuan a packet) ahead of biking to paintings.

Today is a bit of of a loopy day within the studio. I paintings as a youngsters’s TV presenter. My corporate has profited from the lockdown as extra youngsters are observing the presentations continuous – that means a fast turnaround for us.

We shoot two presentations from 2-6pm then “break” for a gathering. We talk about the next day to come’s shoot whilst I devour dinner – do-it-yourself aubergine curry. It is standard for the Chinese to devour breakfast, lunch and dinner at paintings. Normally the corporate offers all workforce 25 yuan via a food-ordering app, and the entire corporate would devour in combination. However, on account of the present social distancing, that social time is within the some distance far away previous!

I make it domestic for 8pm, order some deep-fried cauliflower as a snack (45 yuan) and get started the inevitable Kardashian binge.

Total spend: 65 yuan ($9.10, £7.37)

It’s a miles previous get started (7.30am), however the similar morning regimen. On my cycle to paintings I understand that the site visitors is sort of again to standard – Shenzhen is inhabited by way of neatly over 12 million other folks, in order you’ll be able to consider rush hour is intense. This does not alternate the truth that in every single place you cross you have to scan a QR code – leaving my condominium, the use of the walkway by way of the river, and entering the development I paintings in.

After a morning of taking pictures I devour do-it-yourself potato curry and relax for a snooze. Naptime is this type of commonality in China that folks retailer camp beds on the place of business. I order a espresso and banana chips (20 yuan) for a pick-me-up ahead of the afternoon’s taking pictures.

It’s St Paddy’s Day so I head to the native pubs space, catch dinner at a French eating place (222 yuan), then a couple of beverages (25 yuan – principally purchased by way of males on the bar for us) ahead of an overly tipsy cycle domestic.

Total spend: 242 yuan ($34, £25)

The morning’s shoot (fortunately) was once cancelled, so I nursed a hangover in mattress till round 11am, at which level I had a telephone assembly for a corporation that I do “plus-size” modelling for (for context I’m a UK dimension 12). I devour a bowl of cereal and order extra cauliflower (45 yuan) whilst I watch a movie.

At 2.30pm an intern alternatives me up, and we head to the federal government development to use for a brand new paintings visa. Ironically, the picture taken for my visa is Photoshopped to take away wrinkles, freckles and my frizzy hair. When I ask why that is being completed for an id report, the intern replies that the federal government needs it to be neat, and “the Chinese way” is to have altered pictures.

I do not argue, and have an interview ahead of I hand in my passport. The complete procedure takes round two hours, so I order meals to my area whilst at the method domestic (150 yuan for burger, salad and cake!) I take a taxi throughout the city which finally ends up being 39.05 yuan.

Total spend: 234.05 yuan ($33, £27)

The day begins at 8.30am with espresso and studying, ahead of I am getting a nail trimming (280 yuan). My nail girl has been very frightened concerning the state of my arms all the way through the virus, so she spends a whopping two and a part hours treating them whilst I watch a movie (0.99 yuan – purchased by way of her). Because the nail trimming was once goodbye I do not have time to devour lunch ahead of our health shoot, which runs from 2-5.30pm. I then have an appointment to signal right into a development which I’ll shoot in the next day to come.

The development is close to a grocery store known as Ole (probably the most handiest western supermarkets), and I decide up groceries for 183 yuan ahead of heading domestic to prepare dinner, concentrate to podcasts and prep for the massive day of taking pictures on Friday.

Total spend: 463 yuan ($64, £52.5)

Fridays are most often my busiest day. The method the Chinese appear to serve as, is a chairman will say “I want this done now” after which workers rush to complete it. Generally, they are going to write scripts on Monday and Tuesday, talk about Wednesday, then we shoot later within the week. The deficient editors, regardless of obligatory place of business hours all the way through the week, then have to paintings tirelessly throughout the weekend to reach a Sunday night cut-off date.

I get started with mashed avocado and a hard-boiled egg ahead of paintings. The morning shoot runs from 9.30-11.40am, and I have an early lunch – do-it-yourself curry once more, ahead of my common nap time. The afternoon shoot is 3 hours, so I have time to pop domestic and bathe ahead of a are living movement at 6pm. I take a taxi to and from the are living movement which finally ends up being 28 yuan.

Total spend: 28 yuan ($3.92, £3.18)

Finally the weekend! Although issues are slowly getting higher in China after the coronavirus outbreak, there is nonetheless no longer an excessive amount of to do. So I take advantage of this time to jot down, play my piano and most often relax within. Around 3pm, I challenge outdoor to the department stores to pick out up some snacks (159.60 yuan) ahead of settling in to ring my circle of relatives again in the United Kingdom with a do-it-yourself cocktail – a pal of mine in Canada is doing a day by day are living movement, “quarantinis” the place he teaches you the right way to make cocktails!

What’s attention-grabbing is that numerous other folks have started leaving their houses once more, however it’s nonetheless unlawful to head outdoor with no masks on, and temperature exams are taken in every single place. I used to be even refused access to a development because of being overseas. I consider it is because lately the one new circumstances are being introduced in by way of non-Chinese travelling again to China.

Total spend: 159.60 yuan ($22, £18)

It’s some other sluggish day for me as many foreigners have no longer but returned to China, so maximum of my pals are abroad. I get started the day by way of reviewing attainable scripts.

This takes me to at least one.30pm with out realising I have never eaten. I make a decision to head for a fast run and I go back to devour mashed avocado and a hard-boiled egg.

I home-bleach my hair with merchandise purchased in the United Kingdom, then head again to enhancing once more. About part method throughout the afternoon I take a bit of ruin to apply Chinese. I take advantage of an app which is unbelievable and unfastened! Definitely price everybody downloading this all the way through social distancing so you’ll be able to be told new abilities!

For dinner I order on-line once more, a three-dish meal for 160 yuan.

Total spend: 160 yuan ($22.4, £18)

Overall weekly spend: 1352 yuan ($189, £153)