MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Shuts Down Marco Rubio’s Florida Coronavirus Spin

“Can we talk about your state of Florida?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle requested Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) halfway thru their interview Friday morning.

Explaining Florida is “one of the last states” to factor a stay-at-home order for its citizens, Ruhle requested: “What in the world is going on down there? You have a whole lot of senior citizens and last I checked, they’re pretty high risk.”

Despite the truth that Gov. Ron DeSantis waited till this Wednesday to lockdown his state, Rubio claimed that “for all practical purposes, we were in a stay-at-home order” and that “virtually every county in the state had restrictions in place.”

“Senator, come on now, stop it,” Ruhle stated, interrupting him. “Sir, hold on,” she added. “Those handful of counties don’t have walls around them. You and I both saw pictures of partiers on beaches jamming on it, right? They’re not bound by those counties. They can get all over the state. Come on!”

Rubio brushed aside the ones footage of crowded seashores via noting that they’re most commonly from two or 3 weeks in the past. “What I’m trying to say is just because you didn’t have a stay-at-home order doesn’t mean people weren’t staying at home,” he added. After pronouncing DeSantis did the proper factor via deferring to native officers, he admitted: “That said, I think he made the right decision at this point yesterday with regards to it.”

“So you support how he’s handled it?” Ruhle requested. “You don’t think he should have done it two weeks ago, three weeks ago?”

“You know, honestly, I think that we will have plenty of time to look back when this is all done and see all the mistakes that were made, all the errors that were committed at every level, starting at the CDC, congressional oversight, maybe we should have started on the relief bill a week earlier in Congress,” Rubio responded. “Right now, though, we can’t stop to do that. We have to focus on the emergency that’s at hand right now.”

But Ruhle wasn’t carried out. “With all due respect, sir, you’re not immune to finger pointing yourself,” she stated. “Earlier this week you called out people that share my job.”

She was once regarding a tweet Rubio posted this previous Sunday that learn, “Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China.” He added that “beyond being grotesque” it’s “bad journalism.”

“I need to ask you this because I am a journalist, we’re not just some personalities,” Ruhle stated. “You called out journalism. And I need to understand why on earth you did this.” When he tried to protect his tweet as an effort to counter “Chinese propaganda,” she added, “Sir, just a moment ago you said we shouldn’t be wasting any time pointing fingers or criticizing and that’s exactly what you did in that tweet.”