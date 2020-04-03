Miami Mayor Asks Trump to Suspend All Flights from Coronavirus Hotspots to Miami International Airport

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has requested U.S. President Donald Trump to in an instant droop flights from global and home COVID-19 hotspots to Miami International Airport in an try to stay Miami citizens protected.

Suarez additionally requested that federal government lend a hand prioritize flights into and out of Miami that lend a hand with the motion of clinical provides, meals and private protecting apparatus to struggle the virus.

In the letter, Suarez wrote, “We are at war with a silent, deadly and merciless enemy. I have personally witnessed its speed, its spread and its lethality among my residents in Miami, and now in the State of Florida… I believe we need to wield our power in a smart, targeted way.”

The mayor requested Trump to use his “authority under existing federal law” to direct the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of Defense to perform his request once imaginable.

If fulfilled, Suarez’s request would make Miami’s airport the one home airport with this kind of restriction. It’s unclear which towns, states and international locations would qualify as “hotspots” as South Florida itself is likely one of the U.S. towns with the easiest selection of showed coronavirus circumstances. Chicago, Detroit, New York City and New Orleans also are a few of the easiest.

It’s additionally unclear the impact Suarez’s request would have at the town, state and nationwide economies or in preventing the unfold of coronavirus in Miami, a town of 470,000.

Newsweek has reached out to Mayor Suarez’s administrative center to explain those problems. It had now not answered by the point of newsletter.

People wait to check-in on the Qatar Airways counter amid coronavirus fears at Miami International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty

“My administration stands ready to provide any assistance within our powers and resources,” Suarez wrote Trump. “With your assistance, I assure you that we will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail in protecting our residents and prevailing against this viral pandemic.”

Suarez’s request follows the day past’s statewide keep at house order issued by way of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the state reached greater than 7,700 showed COVID-19 circumstances. Previous to DeSantis’ order, Florida used to be the one state with greater than 5,000 circumstances that hadn’t but carried out strict social distancing pointers.

DeSantis’ order now places Florida a few of the greater than 30 different states that experience carried out keep at house orders.

Suarez himself issued a keep at house order for all Miami citizens on March 24 after he examined sure for coronavirus. His order lets in citizens to carry out crucial duties like grocery buying groceries and prescription pick-up. Miami’s crucial companies have additionally remained open.

Florida got here beneath popular grievance for now not last its southern seashores earlier than many scholars visited for spring destroy.