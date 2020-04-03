Luxury Lockdowns of Kylie Jenner and Arielle Charnas Underfire After Breaches of COVID-19 Curfew

Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas has been criticized for fleeing New York City for the Hamptons after reportedly checking out sure for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Charnas, who runs the weblog Something Navy with 1.three million Instagram fans, issued a teary on-line apology after admitting she pulled strings and spent money to get a coveted take a look at whilst different New Yorkers take a look at in useless to get examined, in line with Page Six.

Charnas then posted her adventure—and possible path of contagion—as she left the massive apple for her domestic within the Hamptons slightly than self-isolating till checking out damaging, because the CDC calls for for all COVID-postive sufferers.

After receiving a barrage of complaint and accusations that she falsified her COVID take a look at effects for exposure, Charnas issued a remark explaining that she felt “the same panic, fear and worry the entire country has been feeling” to give an explanation for her selection of probably infecting other people after checking out sure.

She additionally denied the accusation that she in point of fact used to be’t COVID sure as “unequivocally untrue.” She claims to have waited 14 days after checking out sure, which doesn’t fit up on her social media account, and says she were given a clinical OK to shuttle and that she is “confident this was the right move to reduce the potential spread.”

Charnas’s luxurious retreat used to be crowned by means of Kylie Jenner who posted a sequence of pool-side selfies on Thursday at her lockdown digs in Beverly Hills

ADD HERE

She posted the photographs in spite of a furore after the Kardashians discovered perhaps probably the most ludicrous manner but to flout America’s stay-at-home orders.

Jenner defied California governor Gavin Newsom’s “Safer at Home” order previous within the week with a view to shuttle to her mother’s area in Hidden Hills to do her sister’s make-up.

The beauty emergency used to be sparked by means of Kim Kardashian’s reserving on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home version of The Tonight Show. She mentioned she wanted her sister’s magic contact to get TV-ready.

Kardashian defined that they had been handiest allowed into their mom Kris Jenner’s “glam room” which has a separate front from the principle area. She mentioned she were at domestic together with her husband Kayne West and their 4 youngsters for the reason that order used to be installed position.

“So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in,” Kardashian informed Fallon. “I’m in my mom’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good so she like did all my makeup.”

Jenner possibly broke the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six-foot social distancing tips with a view to get inside of touching distance of her sister’s face.

Kardashian did say it used to be the primary time she had defied the order, which is supposed to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. “And that’s the first time I’ve seen her cause the whole family is distancing,” she informed Fallon. “We haven’t even seen each other.”