Gannon Stauch’s Step-Mom Letecia Lied to Investigators About Being Raped by His Kidnapper, Affidavit Says

Hours prior to Gannon Stauch was once reported lacking in January, his stepmother allegedly killed the 11-year-old in his bed room prior to stuffing his frame in a automotive at their Colorado Springs house, in accordance to a newly unsealed arrest affidavit.

While government frantically looked for the boy the morning after his disappearance was once reported, Letecia Stauch dumped the fifth grader’s frame off a freeway, the file states, which was once first reported by CBS Denver.

“Physical evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon’s bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says, including that “blood spatter” was once discovered at the partitions, a bed, and carpet.

Stauch, 38, was once charged in March in reference to the 11-year-old’s homicide, 5 weeks after reporting him lacking and atmosphere off an enormous seek effort by federal and native government.

The arrest affidavit from Feb. 28 supplies new information about Gannon’s case, together with that Stauch’s tale “dramatically changed multiple times” from her authentic remark that the boy by no means returned from a talk over with to a chum’s area.

“Letecia lied to investigators on multiple occasions, has unexplained abnormal behavior such as obtaining a rental car, disconnecting her cellphone from the cellular network for an extended period of time, the false reporting of alleged rape, abnormal patterns of travel, a continuously evolving story with material changes in facts and circumstances, and has since left the State of Colorado,” the affidavit states.

The stepmother was once arrested in South Carolina on March 2 and faces 13 fees, together with first-degree homicide, kid abuse leading to dying, tampering with a frame, and tampering with bodily proof. About two weeks after her arrest, the boy’s stays have been present in a suitcase below a Florida overpass—just about 1,400 miles from his house. It’s unclear how his frame were given there.

According to the 32-page affidavit, Stauch reported Gannon lacking on Jan. 27 at 6:55 p.m., pointing out the 11-year-old “was supposed to be home approximately 1 hour ago, and that she was unable to locate him at his friend’s house.”

The fifth-grader didn’t attend his basic faculty that day, and Stauch allegedly advised her employer she would now not be in a position to cross into paintings as a result of her “stepfather was killed after being hit by a car.”

According to the affidavit, government imagine that a minimum of 3 hours prior to Stauch known as government, she murdered Gannon and moved his frame to the storage, the place she loaded him into the again of her Volkswagen Tiguan. Stauch then allegedly wiped clean up the proof and alerted the sheriff’s place of work.

When deputies arrived on the Colorado Springs house, they “conducted a limited search of the residence” and took a remark from Stauch, who was once “Gannon’s only known adult supervision in the days preceding and on the day of his murder,” the affidavit states. Gannon’s father, a member of the National Guard, was once out of the city on accountability on the time, the sheriff stated.

The affidavit states that Gannon’s frame remained in his stepmother’s automotive till the following night time when investigators imagine Stauch dumped him in a space off of Colorado Highway 105. The Metro Crime Lab later made up our minds the “blood discovered in Gannon’s bedroom, the Stauch’s garage, and the blood on a piece of particle board” off the freeway “all matched his DNA profile.”

Investigators stated the 38-year-old Stauch later modified her tale, claiming she’d been held at gunpoint and raped by a person who had kidnapped Gannon in a Jan. 29 interview, in accordance to the affidavit. She mentioned that right through the kidnapping, she “had hit her head and may have blacked out”—even though detectives didn’t see any notable accidents on her.

“The interviewing Detectives believed her statements were false based on prior experience investigating sexual assault cases,” the affidavit states, noting that her different statements have been “blatant lies designed to mislead investigators.”

In the times after the 11-year-old’s disappearance, Stauch publicly defended her innocence in an interview with KKTV-11, pointing out she would “never ever hurt his child.”

While Stauch stated she may just now not cross into information about the case, she advised the inside track outlet that the day the 11-year-old went lacking, the 2 went for a hike at Garden of the Gods. “The rumors have gotten so bad,” she stated. “I’m like, ‘Why are you saying Gannon is dead?’ He is not dead. We are gonna find Gannon.”

Stauch was once arrested a month later in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.