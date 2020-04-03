Donald Trump Is Gaslighting Andrew Cuomo and Sucking Up to Ron DeSantis

As the United States grapples with a rampaging communicable illness that may needlessly take the lives of extra Americans than lots of the country’s wars, we also are confronting a president who has rendered our federal executive totally incapable of defending its country’s voters and who has left it to the country’s governors to desperately compete amongst themselves for lifesaving scientific apparatus.

In the vacuum created by way of a hapless nationwide executive, it is going to fall virtually completely upon the leaders of the states to successfully cooperate in an effort to reduce the grievous value in human lives our country pays.

We are dealing with an unparalleled check of our federal machine, one that may require states to withstand concern and distrust by way of running in combination to reduce the virus’ toll, and to achieve this whilst Trump — who has fanned the flames of department in the middle of the pandemic — continues to inspire Americans to blame one different, in order to distract them from blaming him.