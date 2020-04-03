Coronavirus: US loses 701,000 jobs amid virus lockdown

Media playback is unsupported for your instrument

Media captionCoronavirus: Millions of Americans unemployed

A decade of jobs enlargement within the US got here to an abrupt halt in March as employers shed 701,000 jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The unemployment fee rose to 4.4%, in step with new knowledge from the US Department of Labor.

The recreational and hospitality industries accounted for greater than part the cuts.

The losses – more than anticipated – may well be even worse for the reason that knowledge used to be amassed early within the month.

Since then, instances of coronavirus have jumped to greater than 245,000 and a majority of states have put lockdown measures in position, forcing maximum companies to near.

State filings display about 10 million other people have registered for unemployment advantages within the ultimate two weeks – file figures that a ways eclipse earlier highs.

Economists be expecting the unemployment fee to upward push into the double digits in coming months.

The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday predicted an increased 9% fee may linger to the tip of 2021.

The soar within the unemployment fee from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March is the most important over the month building up since 1975.