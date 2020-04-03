Coronavirus: Skinningrove British Steel production paused

Image copyright

British Steel is pausing production at one in all its vegetation on Teesside for a minimum of 3 weeks.

The Tees Valley Mayor mentioned he have been confident through the corporate there can be no process losses with personnel anticipated to be furloughed.

British Steel CEO Ron Deelen mentioned the transfer at Skinningrove was once because of a fall in call for amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sites at Lackenby and Darlington don’t seem to be affected.

Operations on the company’s carrier centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland also are being lowered “for a short time”.

“As we manage the internal and external challenges coronavirus brings, we’ll take decisive action to protect our people and our operations,” Mr Deelen mentioned.

“These are both temporary measures in the face of difficult market conditions, and we’ll provide all the support our employees deserve and require.”

The company mentioned it was once following executive steerage in its production operations and masses of office-based staff have been now operating from house.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen mentioned the verdict “will come as no surprise”.

“I have spoken to British Steel and I have been reassured that there will be no job losses at all as a result of this,” he mentioned.

“It is expected that all staff will be furloughed.”

