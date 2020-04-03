Coronavirus: New Look delays supplier payments ‘indefinitely’

Image copyright

New Look says it’s postponing payments to providers for present inventory “indefinitely”, telling them in a letter that the inventory will also be amassed via its homeowners.

The store could also be cancelling orders for its Spring and Summer clothes traces and may not pay prices against them.

New Look informed the BBC it didn’t take the verdict calmly. “This is a matter of survival,” it informed providers.

One small company stated New Look’s behaviour was once “totally out of order”.

‘Challenges’

The supplier, which gives clothes for a number of High Street chains and didn’t need its identify printed, informed the BBC it was once no longer recently owed cash via New Look and had no remarkable orders with the store.

However, it added that New Look’s method would “devastate smaller companies down the supply chain at a time when they need help the most”.

New Look’s directions to providers got here within the type of a letter, signed via leader govt Nigel Oddy and dated 2 April, which has been noticed via the BBC.

All New Look retail outlets had been closed since 21 March. The company stated it was once nonetheless buying and selling on-line, however its distribution centre was once complete and it might obtain not more items.

“We are acutely aware that our suppliers are facing their own challenges at this time, and that both their businesses and employees are being affected,” Mr Oddy wrote in his letter.

“Government support schemes continue to be announced throughout the world, and we encourage you to pursue any options that are available to you.”

The supplier who contacted the BBC stated small corporations may no longer manage to pay for to business in the ones cases and accused New Look of “passing all the risk on to the supply chain”.

The company stated it, and others find it irresistible, had its designs manufactured in China and may no longer manage to pay for to tackle all of the legal responsibility on its own.

It added: “The new reality in China is that factories now insist on deposits for all orders placed on behalf of grocers and large retailers, as they cannot afford orders to be cancelled with no compensation to cover raw materials and production.”

The company referred to as on the ones large shops to “play their part in helping the whole supply chain by paying these deposits up front at the point of order”.

“Since the middle of March, our revenue has collapsed from £160,000 per day to virtually nothing, as almost all of our retail customers in the UK have chosen or had to close for the foreseeable future,” the supplier stated, including that it had already furloughed 90% of its team of workers.

New Look was once already going through difficulties prior to the coronavirus pandemic struck.

It closed dozens of retail outlets in 2018 and 2019 on account of “challenging” retail prerequisites at the High Street.

A New Look spokesperson stated: “Whilst our online sales channels remain open, albeit on a significantly reduced basis, we have regrettably had to inform suppliers that we cannot place new orders until further notice and will be temporarily postponing outstanding supplier payments until the situation improves.”

“We have not taken this decision lightly and have only done so out of absolute necessity, given the exceptional circumstances we are in. We greatly value our relationships with suppliers and are actively identifying opportunities where they can hold product for use for autumn-winter this year or spring-summer next year.”