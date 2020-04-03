Coronavirus and cash: What if I can’t pay my expenses?

Image copyright

The coronavirus outbreak has left many of us in the United Kingdom undecided about their source of revenue and how they are going to get cash whilst we are in lockdown.

So BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat has been talking to professionals at Citizens Advice England to determine what you’ll be able to do if you are apprehensive about paying your expenses.

Can I droop invoice bills?

If you are not able to pay a application invoice – like gasoline or electrical – you must touch the supplier once conceivable, says Graham O’Malley, debt professional at Citizens Advice.

“Depending on the type of bill, they may be able to arrange a payment plan, or have schemes in place for people in financial hardship,” he says.

If you are suffering to pay a couple of invoice, you want to prioritise, since the quick penalties of now not maintaining with some expenses are extra severe.

Graham says priorities must come with “arrears on your mortgage, energy bills or council tax.”

New loan packages in the United Kingdom have long past into “partial lockdown” – which means maximum would possibly not be processed – and one of the most UK’s giant lenders are permitting debtors to defer bills by way of as much as 3 months on present mortgages.

Energy UK, which represents Energy providers, advised Newsbeat the business “is fully committed to providing all the help and support it can”.

And on the subject of broadband expenses, the Internet Service Provider’s Association suggested “any customers who may have trouble paying bills as a result of Covid-19 to speak with their internet service provider.”

Sky Sports consumers are in a position to pause their subscription without cost, as cancellations have introduced the carrying international to a standstill.

What advantages may just I declare?

“If you have to take time off work and are not paid, or receive sick pay that is less than your usual wages, you might be entitled to claim benefits,” says Citizens Advice senior welfare professional Kate Smith.

If you are already claiming advantages, those would possibly cross up. If you do not get advantages already, you may be able to declare common credit score – a cost that covers issues equivalent to housing get advantages and jobseeker’s allowance. Nearly one million other folks have carried out for common credit score advantages within the ultimate two weeks.

“If you have paid national insurance contributions regularly for the last couple of years you could qualify for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA),” Kate provides.

“The government says new claimants suffering from coronavirus, or who are required to stay at home, can be paid from day one of the absence from work.”

Should I inform my landlord I can’t pay my hire?

Yes, communicate on your landlord once conceivable, says Amy Hughes, housing professional at Citizens Advice.

“You must give an explanation for the location and may just ask for extra time to pay or ask to catch up any overlooked bills by way of instalments.

“If you can’t come to an settlement together with your landlord, it is a good suggestion to pay what you’ll be able to have the funds for and stay a report of what you introduced.

“You should get advice if you can’t reach an agreement because there is a risk that your landlord might try to evict you. In most cases, they’d have to give you notice and get a court order in order to make you leave.”

The executive has handed a brand new regulation which means that landlords have to present 3 months understand to finish sure tenancy sorts from 26 March.

“The court service has suspended all possession action for 90 days from 27 March, which means that even if you have been served a notice for eviction it can’t be enforced during this time,” says Amy.

People who are living with their landlord would possibly nonetheless get evicted, and there are a couple of different exceptions the place a courtroom order is not required.

Tenants ‘must get a hire damage’

What are my rights round in poor health pay?

“If you are employed, can’t work from home and are following NHS guidance to stay at home because of coronavirus, then you’ll be considered unfit for work,” says Kate Smith, Citizen’s Advice’s senior welfare professional.

“You will qualify for Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) if you usually get it when off work sick.”

SSP is these days £94.25 every week – that is the minimal quantity you’ll be able to receives a commission whilst off in poor health.

“It’s also worth checking your contract – your employer might have its own sickness policy so you could get your usual pay when you’re off sick,” says Kate.

“You’re not eligible for statutory sick pay if you are self-employed, but may be able to claim benefits.”

There’s extra recommendation on in poor health pay right here too.

Media captionChancellor Rishi Sunak declares a three-month loan vacation “to help people get back on their feet”

What else may just lend a hand me?

There’s loads of recommendation on-line, however you should definitely keep on with relied on assets and professionals.

The executive is enjoyable laws round claiming for common credit score, which means that other folks can declare for time they spend off paintings because of illness.

Mortgage vacations were introduced, and the federal government can even pay 80% of workers’ wages if their corporate has been suffering from the virus.

The executive’s chancellor of the exchequer (the one who makes a decision how the federal government spends its cash) Rishi Sunak has introduced lend a hand for self-employed other folks and freelancers too.

