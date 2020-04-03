Corona beer production SUSPENDED due to coronavirus sparking fears of worldwide shortage





CORONA beer production has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic sparking fears of a worldwide shortage.

The prior to now common lager, whose coincidentally named logo has since a decline in gross sales because the coronavirus outbreak, may not be produced after Mexico deemed it non-essential.

Getty Images – Getty

Corona beer production has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

Rex Features

Grupo Modelo stated on Thursday it’ll quickly prevent brewing Corona beer and different manufacturers exported to 180 nations after its industry actions have been declared non-essential beneath a central authority order geared toward curtailing the unfold of the coronavirus.

The brewery stated it used to be cutting down its operations to a “bare minimum” consistent with the Mexican govt’s orders however urged it might stay brewing beer if its operations have been deemed to be agriculture.

Agriculture and meals production are a number of the key sectors which might be nonetheless allowed to serve as beneath Mexican govt orders.

The brewer stated in a observation: “If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75 per cent of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.”

Grupo Modelo operates 11 breweries in Mexico and stated the suspension will pass into position from Sunday.

The brewery will cut back operations to a degree the place they might resume as soon as the suspension is lifted

‘NON ESSENTIAL’

Mexico has thus far registered greater than 1,500 showed circumstances of coronavirus and 50 deaths.

Non-essential actions were suspended for no less than the month of April to gradual the unfold of coronavirus.

Mexico’s different primary beer manufacturer Heineken – which makes the Tecate and Dos Equis manufacturers – may just additionally prevent actions on Friday, Mexican media stated.

The northern state of Nuevo Leon the place Heineken’s Mexican operations are based totally stated on Wednesday it could prevent the distribution of beer, sparking panic-buying.

The corporate suffered some other blow closing week when plans for a $1.5billion brewery at the U.S. border have been rejected in a referendum.

The plant used to be already two-thirds constructed however Mexico’s govt stated it could no longer grant running lets in after the vote.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer of Corona and different beers, stated closing month it believes it has misplaced $170 million in income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The large misplaced gross sales over the previous few months coincides with the emerging fear over the illness.

The multinational drink and brewing corporate is based totally in Belgium, however have workplaces all over the world, together with in London and New York.

It produces the Corona logo in addition to Budweiser and Stella Artois.

Corona is the 3rd most well liked beer in america in the back of Guinness and Heineken, in accordance to ratings through the marketplace analysis corporate YouGov.

Getty Images – Getty

Sales have dropped heavily

Getty Images – Getty

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer of Corona, has reported large lost income over the past few months





