CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Goes Off on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s ‘Stunning’ Coronavirus Admission

Dr. Sanjay Gupta used to be visibly livid on Thursday afternoon as he watched pictures of Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp protect his behind schedule reaction to the coronavirus pandemic through claiming that he had simply came upon it may be transmitted asymptomatically.

“Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” Kemp mentioned on Wednesday when he in any case introduced a state-wide shelter-in-place order. He referred to the revelation as a “game-changer.”

“I’m really kind of stunned by what he said, because we’ve known that for quite some time, haven’t we?” anchor Anderson Cooper mentioned to his CNN colleague.

“Anderson, this is inexcusable,” Gupta mentioned, including, “My kids who go to school in Georgia knew that a month ago.” He famous that the CDC, which is based totally in Kemp’s state, warned about asymptomatic transmission as early as Feb. 4. “We’ve known this for a long time,” he mentioned. “To say that we’ve just found out in the last 24 hours and that’s why we’re doing this, this is just not right.”

Gupta went on to mention that he unearths it “very hard to believe” that Kemp, who narrowly defeated Stacey Abrams in 2018 whilst serving as Georgia’s secretary of state, used to be being truthful in his feedback whilst Cooper mentioned that the governor is in charge of “political malpractice” if now not outright “criminal” negligence.

“If it’s true that he just heard that, he just learned that,” Cooper mentioned later, “then he has not been paying attention and he has not been doing his job. That is completely irresponsible.”

“He’s not been paying attention to the most important issue that he’ll probably ever run into in his lifetime and certainly as governor,” Gupta added. “And he says, ‘I just found out about this?’” All he may do used to be shake his head in disgust.