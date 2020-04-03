Billy McFarland Launches COVID-19 Effort in Prison, Swears It’s Not a Scam

Remember Billy McFarland, the rip-off artist at the back of the impressive crisis that used to be Fyre Festival? If he’s to be believed—and albeit, that’s a giant “if”—jail and the unconventional coronavirus pandemic have helped him flip over a new leaf. In reality, he’s even introduced a new undertaking from at the back of bars: crowdfunding cash to assist inmates name their family members amid the pandemic.

McFarland has named his new effort Project-315. In a letter posted to the initiative’s web page, he admits that with Fyre Festival, “I know how badly I messed up. I lied, deceived, and ultimately hurt many people in pursuit of what I thought would be successful business ventures. What I did was absolutely despicable, and the responsibility for the damages caused starts and ends with me.”

McFarland wrote that fascinated about his previous movements sickens him now. “Ultimately, my mistakes may prove to be unforgivable, but as I sit here and take all of this in, I think back to the day I was sentenced,” he wrote. “I promised to dedicate myself to helping those I hurt through the only way I thought appropriate: by living my apology. After nearly 2 years in jail, I believe in this more than ever.”

McFarland stated that since his maximum recognizable calling card is a disastrous tune competition that left a number of influencers and rich folks stranded on an island in FEMA tents, folks may well be prone to imagine that this new effort, too, may not be completely above board.

“If I were you, I’d think this is a scam, and that I am full of shit,” he wrote in the letter. “I’d also question anything I read that tried to convince me otherwise. So, instead of saying that Project-315 is very real, and the people we’re trying to help are truly suffering and experiencing pain, I’m going to tell you why I’m doing it, and do my best to focus on the results.”

What follows is, necessarily, a paragraphs-long logo pitch that makes an attempt to provide an explanation for why McFarland made “wrong, immoral, and terrible decisions” as he “legitimately tried to execute” the Fyre Festival. McFarland then notes what number of inmates throughout America can not find the money for to name their households from jail, which prices $3.15.

And in anticipation of a few skepticism in the case of how the budget can be treated, McFarland additionally integrated a word that says “[a]ll donations, except for fees to receive and distribute funds, go directly to inmates and their families… I am not touching any of the money. I don’t have access to the funds. I’m not getting paid. And I’m not receiving any financial benefit… Weekly accounting will be published, and any questions regarding the accounting records will be answered publicly.”

Speaking with the New York Post about his venture, McFarland stated a few of his buddies will give a contribution to get the investment began—“so we’ll help the first few thousand families and we’ll go from there.” Last yr, McFarland used to be transferred to the Ohio-based Elkton Federal Correctional Institution from a cushier minimum-security jail in New York after sneaking in a prohibited recording tool.

One of McFarland’s fellow inmates at Elkton, Jebriel, instructed the Post that McFarland has already helped him talk to his personal circle of relatives. “Billy’s been a godsend—he helps so many people,” Jebriel stated. McFarland added $10 to Jebriel’s account closing week in order that he may just talk along with his father for the primary time in six years, the Post reviews. “I wanted to hear his voice,” Jebriel stated, “and Billy helped me out.”