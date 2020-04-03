Before Demanding Every Member Cast a COVID-19 Vote, Tom Massie Skipped a COVID-19 Vote For a Fundraiser

As Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) defined it, his choice to check out and drive each closing member of the House of Representatives again to Washington, D.C. in the course of a pandemic to get their votes on a huge coronavirus reduction invoice used to be a topic of natural concept, the kind of act that the ones actually wedded to the beliefs of a constitutional republic would gladly carry out.

“I thought I might be signing my political death sentence,” the Kentucky Republican would say later, reflecting at the procedural maneuver he pulled that angered the majority of his colleagues and drew the rebuke of President Donald Trump as smartly. “But I did it for principled reasons.”

But two weeks previous, when Congress voted on a $850 billion coronavirus reaction invoice, Massie didn’t hassle to visit Washington, D.C in any respect. In reality, he scoffed at the concept that he’d even display as much as put himself at the document. While his colleagues filed into the House chamber round middle of the night on March 14 to vote on that regulation—referred to as Phase 2 of the coronavirus reaction—Massie used to be again house in Kentucky, having simply headlined a fundraiser for his reelection marketing campaign and gearing as much as reorganize his house pantry.

“I would be a no on that bill anyway,” he advised a native communicate radio display, “and I’m not going to sit up there in D.C. to wait for four people in a back room to cook something up that I know I’m not going to vote for.”

Massie’s marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark as to why he ignored the March 14 vote. A spokesperson for his congressional place of work did be aware that the vote used to be introduced 15 mins prior to it used to be held. However, lawmakers were steered all week to stay in D.C. for an anticipated vote at the $850 billion reduction bundle, which fascinated about shoring up the U.S. public well being device and increasing in poor health go away. That Massie skipped the town anyway means that the principled method he would call for from his colleagues a week later used to be as inherently political as his critics claimed it to be.

Massie wasn’t the one lawmaker to omit the March 14 vote. Some of his colleagues have been absent as smartly as a result of they have been self-quarantining in order to not unfold the virus. Those in confinement integrated attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference, the place many Republican notables have been uncovered to the virus.

Massie himself had long gone to CPAC. But he had refused to self-quarantine. Instead, he went again to Kentucky and hit up a fundraiser, by no means returning to Washington to vote. According to Facebook pictures posted through the Northern Kentucky Tea Party, the congressman used to be at a fundraiser to profit his re-election on March 12, addressing supporters and talking to them over beers in a Holiday Inn ballroom out of doors Cincinnati.

The subsequent day, Massie seemed at the The Tom Roten Morning Show, brushing aside COVID-19 because the “kung flu” and joking that those that fell in poor health at CPAC will have had one thing else. “Half of my colleagues,” cracked Massie, “who knows what they have based on their lifestyles.”

In addition to downplaying the desire for him to be in Washington to vote at the regulation, the congressman additionally criticized the Phase 2 invoice itself. “What’s going to happen is the Democrats and Republicans unfortunately are going to try and outdo each and spend more money than the other one did on each of their projects,” he predicted.

Two weeks later, as congressional leaders struck a handle the White House at the Phase 3, $2 trillion COVID-19 reaction bundle, the placement had grown way more dire. Some participants of Congress have been nonetheless quarantining, however public well being mavens have been additionally caution the general public to not shuttle and collect in puts the place they might be on best of one another—such because the halls of Congress.

Facing the ones demanding situations, House management in each events driven for the chamber to approve it through “unanimous consent”—a parliamentary maneuver that permits a very small crew of lawmakers to cross a invoice as long as no member is bodily provide to sign up their objection.

It used to be then that Massie made up our minds now not simply to turn up and vote in opposition to the measure however to call for that each member cross at the document with their vote. He shot again to Washington, telling journalists he used to be ready to scuttle the passage of the invoice through unanimous consent. The staunch fiscal conservative, who votes no on mainly all expenses, framed it as a topic of existential significance to the republic for lawmakers’ positions on a traditionally huge invoice to be on document.

The risk triggered Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and GOP chief Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to scramble to make sure sufficient lawmakers can be within the chamber with the intention to hang what’s referred to as a voice vote, which will require extra lawmakers than simply Massie to object as way of forcing a roll name vote.

On Mar. 26 and 27, weary participants of Congress boarded empty planes to D.C. and drove from as a ways away as Wisconsin with a purpose to be provide for the vote. Massie later advised Politico he used to be presented offers to get him to surrender his stunt and that he used to be threatened, too. When not anything may just forestall Massie, Trump himself made just right on that risk with a tweet the morning of the vote, calling him a “third-rate” grandstander.

When the time to vote got here, Massie registered his disapproval on the unanimous consent request—“I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent and empty chamber,” he declared—however used to be temporarily gaveled down. No roll name vote used to be pressured, and his transfer amounted to little, save for compelling a choice of lawmakers to shuttle to D.C. amid a pandemic. Democratic and Republican lawmakers brazenly commiserated with each and every different over the inconvenience. In a dialog with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) overheard through journalists, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) referred to as Massie a “dumbass.”

Massie lately faces a number one problem from Todd McMurtry, an legal professional who represented scholars from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School in defamation instances stemming from a 2018 war of words with indigenous activists in Washington. McMurtry’s marketing campaign advised The Wall Street Journal he has raised $300,000 since Massie’s giant stunt. Massie, in the meantime, stated that he has damaged fundraising information, netting a minimum of $214,000 up to now week.