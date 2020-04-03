Bank of America is the first big bank to accept SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications





Small companies are determined to get right of entry to loans. But there’s an issue: maximum banks aren’t able to lend.

On Friday, the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan applications have been anticipated to be open and able for small companies round the nation to get emergency, forgivable loans—meant to assist them retain workers amid the COVID-19 disaster.

But as of Friday morning, just one big bank controlled to get started accepting applications: Bank of America.

The Brian Moynihan-led bank introduced its portal for the small trade loans on Friday, going reside at about 9:00am ET. Yet even the bank’s rollout confused some shoppers, as the bank started prioritizing current shoppers with on-line accounts who’re energetic debtors as of closing month.

Fortune reached out to Bank of America for remark however didn’t straight away obtain a reaction.

CEO Moynihan stated on CNBC that the bank would to start with center of attention on “borrowing clients.” “We have to focus on the borrowing clients to make sure we can take care of them,” he stated.

The different of the big 4 banks—JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo—hadn’t controlled to start accepting applications but as of Friday morning, with a word on JPMorgan Chase’s site telling shoppers that “We aren’t accepting applications for this program at this time. Check back for updates,” at the time of the writing of this newsletter. Wells Fargo additionally informed shoppers on-line to “check back often,” and that “As soon as we can start accepting applications, we’ll add the link to the online application.”

But the failure-to-launch wasn’t an enormous wonder. Ken Logsdon, a spouse at world legislation company Dorsey & Whitney, informed Fortune on Thursday “I would be absolutely shocked if it gets rolled out [Friday].”

Banks had been harried by way of the SBA and Treasury to get applications up and working, however many nonetheless had considerations over how the lending procedure would logistically paintings as past due as Thursday night (when extra pointers in spite of everything arrived in the shape of a 31-page file from the SBA and Treasury at round 7:00pm ET). The new pointers got here “literally hours before it starts,” and banks are moving “heaven and earth to get a system in place and running to help America’s small businesses and the millions of men and women who work at them,” Richard Hunt, head of the Consumer Bankers Association, informed CNBC Thursday. And the ones like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup appear to nonetheless be transferring heaven and earth to get their techniques up.

That’s why Dorsey & Whitney’s Joseph Lynyak, who makes a speciality of the banking and monetary services and products trade, believes “This is kind of a work in progress in that it’s almost changing on a daily basis,” he informed Fortune on Thursday.

Worse, some small companies are nervous that even supposing banks do get the loans up and working, it is probably not sufficient. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed this sentiment on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Friday saying that, “it’s not enough,” Pelosi added, “Let’s do what we simply agreed to, apart from make it extra present.”

While many small companies look forward to the different big 4 banks to release portals (or their group banks or credit score unions), they’ll have to wait even longer to in reality get the cash from the loan.

Given how banks “are being inundated with applications,” notes Lynyak, “I would personally be really surprised if money is going to be flowing before the end of May.”

