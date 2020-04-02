Where is Sonja Farak from How To Fix A Drug Scandal now?





SONJA Farak stole medicine from her task as a chemist at a lab in Massachusetts for years.

Farak’s crimes in the end stuck up along with her and he or she was once arrested, however who is Sonja Farak and what is How To Fix A Drug Scandal?

Who is Sonja Farak?

Sonja Farak was once a former state drug lab chemist in Massachusetts.

In 2013 she was once arrested for the usage of the medication she was once meant to be trying out and overlaying her tracks whilst doing so.

She was once sentenced to 18 months in jail and 5 years probation for her crimes, along with this, her prosecution ended in a staggering 60,000 drug convictions being overturned.

Netflix has launched a documentary detailing her existence and crimes referred to as How To Fix A Drug Scandal which is to be had to observe now.

What was once Sonja convicted of?

Farak was once discovered responsible of tampering with proof, ownership of unlawful medicine, and stealing cocaine from the lab.

In courtroom Farak mentioned that she started the usage of the medication once she got to work on the Massachusetts crime lab in 2004.

She got here unstuck through government in 2013 when a bit of crack cocaine went lacking from a proof locker and a duffle bag containing fragments of a crack pipe was once came upon at the back of her table.

Remarkably, Farak admitted that she had testified at courtroom instances whilst top and attended her personal trial whilst being intoxicated.

Where is Sonja now?

After serving only a yr of her 18 month sentence, Farak was once launched from jail in 2015.

Since her free up, she has stored a low profile and controlled to stick out of the general public eye.

In 2019, the previous chemist was once noticed attending a civil case at a federal courtroom in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Director of the Netflix display, Erin Lee Carr, mentioned that Farak is now sober after her stint in jail.

Was Sonja excited by making How To Fix A Drug Scandal?

How To Fix A Drug Scandal was once directed and produced through Erin Lee Carr.

The display mulls over first-person interviews from prison defence attorneys who fought to safe free up for purchasers convicted with misguided proof, state prosecutors, reporters and individuals of Farak’s circle of relatives.

Farak declined to be a part of the collection because of an ongoing civil case however did talk with Carr off-the-record.

Although Farak is the famous person of the display, the documentary additionally displays how some distance the corruption went, with the state legal professional of Massachusetts going to nice lengths to hide up Farak’s crimes, which one pass judgement on mentioned was once a “a fraud upon the court”.













