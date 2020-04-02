What Is Happening Between ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan and Why Is She Dancing on His TikTook?

Peter Weber’s season on The Bachelor ended not up to a month in the past, and he appears to be already courting a former contestant. Weber has been noticed for a 2nd time with Kelley Flanagan, the loved legal professional from his season, and they can even be quarantined in combination.

Weber and Flanagan made their newest look in combination digitally once they had been noticed in a TikTook in combination. The publish displays a line of other people dancing, together with each Weber and Flanagan. They seem to be casually dressed and confined to an rental someplace on account of social distancing tips.

Kelley Flanagan with Peter Weber on this previous season of “The Bachelor.”

John Fleenor/ABC

There’s an opportunity the pair selected to bunk up in combination in Chicago. Weber and Flanagan had been noticed flirting on the town’s lakefront final week, only a day prior to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced the closure of the paths on account of the coronavirus outbreak. It could also be a accident, however Weber and Flanagan had been in direct violation of the 6-feet-apart rule, as TMZ confirmed in pictures of Flanagan flung over Weber’s shoulder through the water.

Weber and Flanagan in brief dated on The Bachelor and had even met each and every different prior to, however Weber despatched her house within the ultimate weeks. He was once firstly engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. Their post-show courting it sounds as if lasted a couple of month on a long-distance foundation prior to Weber ended the engagement as a result of he nonetheless had emotions for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Prewett and Weber it sounds as if had a fling after the reveal too. They gave the impression as a pair on the Bachelor: After The Final Rose particular and defined their hard-fought drama. Weber’s circle of relatives was once vocal about their dislike for Prewett, regardless that, and the brand new couple known as it quits on social media simply two days after the finale.

It hasn’t even been a month, and Flanagan and Weber might be beginning one thing new. Neither has commented on their revived friendship or courting.

They’re a ways from the one Bachelor “what if” couple quarantined in combination. Bachelor Nation has been fixated on Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown. Brown was once the final Bachelorette and were given engaged to Jed Wyatt, however she broke off the connection when she came upon he had a female friend prior to the reveal. Cameron was once the fan-approved runner-up.

Now they are it sounds as if spending the coronavirus lockdown in combination in Florida with pals, consistent with their “Quarantine Crew” TikToks that appear to head viral nearly day by day.

The Bachelor could also be over, however lovers can track into The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart beginning April 13 for some contemporary drama and excellent song.