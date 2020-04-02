Wednesday Jackpot was for $170 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/01/20 was for $170 million. The Wednesday night time drawing has been held, and listed below are the numbers.

First Five: 3-35-45-48-60Powerball: 16Power Play: 2x

Wednesday night time’s 04/01/20 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $170 million, with a money choice of $136.eight million. The jackpot will have higher if gross sales furthered lottery projections, in line with officers.

The profitable numbers on Saturday (03/28/20) for the $160 million Powerball jackpot had been: 07-40-48-55-66 with a Powerball of 11. The Power Play was 2x.

There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, however there was one price ticket bought in New York that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the pink Powerball, for the sport’s 2nd prize. Had they bought the Power Play for an additional $1, that price ticket would had been value $2 million.

The final grand prize gained was $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was on 01/29/20. That price ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price ticket.

The final grand prize profitable price ticket prior to that was bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances prior to the Bonita Springs price ticket was bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and certainly one of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the legitimate Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 method to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for additional information, or to test any possible previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all over the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for two right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball isn’t right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico