Trump’s Korean Coronavirus Diplomacy Is a Disaster

U.S. President Donald Trump desires South Korea’s lend a hand preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. Good concept. No nation has a higher document containing the illness whilst permitting the uninfected to head about their lives. But Trump’s need to squeeze and humiliate one in all America’s closest allies turns out to have got the simpler of him.

“COVID-19 has killed eight times more people in New York City alone than in all of South Korea.”

For causes by no means obviously elucidated, final 12 months Trump made up our minds to call for Seoul pay $five billion for the Americans according to Korean territory—which is greater than 5 instances the present contribution. And his negotiators aren’t backing down on calls for the U.S. army be handled necessarily as a mercenary drive that can close up and move if its value isn’t met.

Victor Cha on the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington sees U.S. coverage on South Korea, together with negotiations at the bases, as section and parcel of Trump’s total outlook on overseas coverage. “After three years of transactional diplomacy,” he says, “the hegemon no longer values alliances” and “you can see why each country is only thinking about itself.”