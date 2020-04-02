Trump, Barr and Esper Warn of Mexican Drug Cartel Trafficking During Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

President Donald Trump opened Wednesday’s coronavirus White House activity pressure briefing via issuing a caution about Mexican drug cartels.

“America continues to wage all out war to defeat the virus, this horrible, horrible virus, you see how terrible it is especially if you look at the numbers from yesterday,” Trump stated after taking the rostrum. “In this time of need, I know that every American will do their patriotic duty and help us achieve a total victory.”

The president stood along Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and a number of different officers, none of whom had been located six ft aside regardless of the government’s social distancing pointers.

“As governments and nations focus on the coronavirus, there’s a growing threat that cartels, criminals and other malign actors will try to exploit the situation for their own gain and we must not let that happen,” he persevered. “Today the United States is launching enhanced counternarcotics operations in the Western hemisphere to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of illegal narcotics.”

Trump stated the federal government will building up their efforts in “surveillance, disruption and seizures of drug shipments.”

Esper took the rostrum subsequent and introduced that the Department of Defense had commenced “enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea… to combat the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks all over a briefing at the coronavirus pandemic within the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty

“To conduct these enhanced operations, the president has directed the deployment of additional ships, aircraft and security forces to the U.S. southern command area of responsibilities,” he stated.

Barr adopted with a caution of the continuing danger of Mexican cartels all over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Their trafficking is largely responsible for the death of 70,000 Americans a year,” he stated.

While addressing the virus, Trump stated does not have plans to implement a national “stay-at-home” order as a result of “there are some states that don’t have much of a problem.”

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated the government’s social distancing measures could also be comfy if the unfold of the virus lessens and deaths close to 0 in the following couple of months. But he confident the general public that this could best occur if well being government are in a position to comprise the virus via extra successfully figuring out new infections and monitoring those that the affected person got here into touch with.

“If you have a really good program of containment that prevents you from having to get into mitigation—we’re in mitigation right now. That’s what the social and physical distancing is,” he stated.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark.