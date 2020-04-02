‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Is in Solitary Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the person referred to as “Joe Exotic” in the preferred Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, has been positioned into isolation quarantine on the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Fort Worth after a fellow inmate at his earlier prison examined sure for coronavirus, in line with Joseph’s husband, Dillon Passage.

In an interview lately on TV host Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy SiriusXM display, Passage stated, “[Joseph and I] speak, like three to five times everyday. But since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at—there were cases. So I have yet to speak to him since he’s been moved.”

Maldonado-Passage accomplished contemporary notoriety because of the Netflix collection masking his exploits as the previous proprietor and operator of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, an Oklahoma-based park which displayed uncommon and unique animals, together with over 200 large cats—like lions, tigers, pumas and cross-bred sorts.

Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage seems on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” which was once launched on March 30.

Courtesy of Netflix

In April 2019, Maldonado-Passage was once sentenced to 22 years in federal jail after being discovered responsible on 17 federal fees of animal abuse and two counts of homicide for rent after he attempted to solicit an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who additionally serves as CEO of the Florida-based natural world sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

Baskin had time and again protested Maldonado-Passage’s remedy of his animals and his use of them in public presentations, even securing a million-dollar 2011 criminal judgment in opposition to him and his park. The following 12 months, Maldonado-Passage started making public threats in opposition to Baskin on Facebook and YouTube, inflicting her to worry for her and her circle of relatives’s protection.

Maldonado-Passage is lately serving his sentence in the FMC, a federal detention center operated through the Bureau of Prisons which oversees male convicts with particular scientific and psychological well being wishes. He was once transferred from the FMC after being held right through his trial in the Grady County Jail of Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Maldonado-Passage’s quarantine falls inside the Bureau of Prisons’ tips for controlling the virus’ unfold. Today, the U.S. Justice Department’s Federal Bureau of Prisons introduced that each one federal inmates shall be below quarantine for the following 14 days because of coronavirus issues. Inmates are to be saved in their cells and be allowed “to the extent practical” to make use of the commissary, laundry, showers and phones. Inmates also are granted restricted laptop get admission to.

Newsweek has reached out to U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to inquire about its different advisements for fighting a virulent disease in U.S. prisons.