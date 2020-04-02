The coronavirus pandemic forces U.N. to postpone the COP26 climate conference





Morning all,

Yesterday, climate advocates suffered a big blow as the U.Ok. introduced the COP26 conference on climate trade, due to be held in Glasgow this November, has been postponed till 2021.

“The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting Covid-19. That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26,” stated conference president Alok Sharma. No date has been set for the rescheduled assembly.

COP26 used to be meant to loom huge in the climate trade calendar. Signatories of the Paris Agreement are required to set new motion plans for the way to reach web 0 carbon emissions by means of 2050 this yr and the specter of COP26 used to be meant to put drive on them. Campaigners fear delaying the tournament will inspire governments to cut back climate motion.

Even prior to the assembly used to be postponed, there used to be proof some signatories aren’t taking climate commitments severely. Japan—the global’s 5th greatest manufacturer of greenhouse gasoline—confronted complaint over its “shameful” motion plan, which it launched Monday. Japan’s new plan is the first launched by means of a G7 nation.

Unfortunately, the new plan is largely the previous plan. Patricia Espinosa, who heads the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, stated she trusts “more ambitious targets will be set soon.”

However, extra positive campaigners argue that delaying COP26 will permit nations time to regroup as soon as the pandemic has handed and refocus their energies on fighting climate trade. The postponement can even create extra space between COP26 and the U.S. election—when Washington’s manner to the climate disaster may trade utterly.

Likewise—however a long way much less considerably—The Loop is rescheduling, too, briefly decreasing its frequency to as soon as each and every two weeks whilst the coronavirus pandemic rages.

The decrease frequency will give me extra time to focal point on writing articles that solution questions readers have about this difficult and fast-evolving disaster. The Loop will fortify too, as moving to a biweekly agenda will imply extra time to get ready for each and every version and reply extra thoughtfully to your comments.

So heads up: two weeks from now I plan to take on the subject of degrowth. If you may have any concepts you prefer to to proportion on the factor, as at all times, ship an e-mail and let me know.

See you in two weeks,

Eamon Barrett

