Spain coronavirus death toll hits 10,000 as a record 950 die in 24 hours in Europe’s highest daily death toll
SPAIN has suffered its deadliest day to this point in the battle in opposition to coronavirus with 950 other people loss of life.
This is the 3rd day in a row the rustic has damaged its personal record daily record with an astonishing 10,000 other people now lifeless from the killer malicious program
