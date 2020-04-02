Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Sean Hannity Over Huge Coronavirus ‘Hoax’ Lie

Nobody within the media were given a move from Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening.

In his newest house version of “A Closer Look,” the Late Night host broke down the entire newest information concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic, together with the way in which in most cases important newshounds praised President Donald Trump’s new “tone” at the disaster at his day-to-day briefing on Tuesday.

“Because he managed to restrain himself for an hour, after weeks of lies and serial failures that led us to this harrowing moment,” Meyers stated, “some in the media were actually gullible enough after four years to give Trump credit for his change of tone.” He singled out MSNBC’s Brian Williams and CNN’s Erin Burnett and Jim Acosta, amongst others, for lavishing reward at the president for momentarily taking the location severely.

“My god, these people could be fooled by Jeffrey Dahmer,” he stated, imagining them reporting, “This is not Jeffrey Dahmer the crazed murderer. This was a more serious Dahmer, just quietly home cooking a meal for one.”

“Of course it was a ‘different Donald Trump,’” Meyers added, quoting Acosta. “It’s a different Donald Trump every night, which means it’s always the same Donald Trump. He never fundamentally changes who he is as a person, he just swings wildly back and forth from one extreme to the other.”

But the host then identified that Trump “isn’t the only one trying to memory-hole his response to the crisis.” Which introduced him to Fox News host Sean Hannity, who this week had the gall to accuse different participants of the media of spreading conspiracy theories concerning the virus.

“Dude, all you do is spread conspiracy theories,” Meyers stated of Hannity, calling him “Alex Jones without the brain pills.” He indexed off the various conspiracies driven by way of Fox News through the years, sooner than arriving at Hannity’s unique place at the coronavirus during which he claimed that Democrats had been seeking to “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

And but, simply over per week later, Hannity insisted that he’s all the time taken the problem “seriously” and has “never called the virus a hoax.”

After taking part in the 2 clips again to again, Meyers stated, “Man, that takes some balls.”

