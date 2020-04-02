Safari browser users report trouble filling out 2020 Census





Some other people hoping to fill out the 2020 Census the usage of Apple’s Safari browser had been having a troublesome time this yr.

An obvious malicious program within the device is leading to some Safari users being despatched to the start of the questionnaire and incapable of filing their replies. Users had been reporting the problem for days, and it was once nonetheless energetic as of Wednesday morning.

The Census Bureau says it’s conscious about the glitch and recommends someone who encounters it use a distinct browser. Chrome users, as an example, have now not skilled any problems with the shape.

“To protect the integrity of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is using industry leading artificial intelligence services to protect responses. We are continuously monitoring and refining these security measures in order to enable all legitimate responses while maintaining security,” the Census Bureau mentioned in a March 20 commentary.

Officials additionally reminded users preferring to not use a distinct browser that responses may also be made by the use of mail or over the telephone by means of calling 844-330-2020. Field operations had been suspended on account of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, although nearly all of door-to-door visits weren’t anticipated to start till May.

The 2020 Census will assist resolve what number of congressional seats every state will get and the distribution of $1.five trillion in federal spending.

