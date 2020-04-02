No, Andrew Cuomo Isn’t the Hero We Need

Eighty-seven p.c of New Yorkers approve of ways Andrew Cuomo is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, whilst not up to part of that quantity—41 p.c— assume Trump is doing a excellent activity, in line with a brand new Siena ballot. But the proven fact that $280 “Cuomo for President” cashmere sweaters are flying off the cabinets tells us the entirety we wish to learn about who this guy harms and who has blinders on.

It’s comprehensible that New Yorkers are feeling wired and concerned and below assault, right here in what very a lot seems like the eye of the hurricane. The power disasters of our president create repeated alternatives for clear-eyed management to step in, and Cuomo has driven again effectively in necessary techniques, maximum lately in opposition to the ordinary proposal to quarantine particular person states.

But it’s been wild, as a New Yorker, to observe the web and the cable information media carry Andrew Cuomo to the degree of a presidential candidate, and even our shadow president, once we are nonetheless at the starting of a disaster this is usually simplest going to worsen.